Houston Dash Earn Their Fifth Clean Sheet of the Season

June 16, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HOUSTON - The Houston Dash earned their fifth clean sheet of the season tonight following their scoreless draw with Angel City FC at Shell Energy Stadium. Houston is tied for the most clean sheets this season with five and Dash goalkeeper Jane Campbell currently leads the league with 64 saves. Campbell earned her 35th clean sheet in league play tonight and was named the Player of the Match after her heroics throughout the evening.

Houston's first opportunity of the game came in the seventh minute following a foul on Sophie Schmidt outside the box. Forward Ramona Bachmann took the ensuing free kick that ultimately found defender Paige Nielsen, but her shot was blocked at the near post.

Midfielder Sarah Puntigam just missed the inside of the far post with a shot from the edge of the box in the eighth minute. Forward Michelle Alozie tallied her first shot of the evening nine minutes later with an effort from a tight angle that went wide of the near post.

Campbell made her first save of the evening in the 28th minute when she denied Alyssa Thompson at the near post. The Dash shot stopper finished with five saves against Angel City.

Angel City was awarded a penalty kick in the 53rd minute following a handball inside the box. Claire Emslie took the ensuing penalty kick, and her effort was saved by Campbell, the eighth time she saved a penalty kick for the Dash in regular season play. The Dash shot stopper has the second most penalty kick saves in league play, only second to Kailen Sheridan. She also tied Sheridan for the most saves (nine) in all league competitions.

Forward Barbara Olivieri was denied at the near post in the 70th minute following a run to the endline from rookie Amanda West. The Katy native tallied her second shot of the half five minutes later following a clearance, but her effort was off target.

West tallied a shot on goal in the second minute of stoppage time and Houston's final opportunity came off a header by Natalie Jacobs in the 102nd minute of the match.

The Dash close this two-game homestand on Saturday, June 22 when they host San Diego Wave FC at Shell Energy Stadium. Tickets to the match are available HERE.

