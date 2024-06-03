Dynamo and Dash Charities Announce $50,000 Donation and Volunteer Efforts for Storm Relief

June 3, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HOUSTON - Dynamo and Dash Charities today announced a significant contribution towards storm relief efforts in Houston. In response to the recent storms impacting our community, Dynamo and Dash Charities will be making a financial donation of $50,000 to five esteemed organizations dedicated to aiding those affected by the inclement weather.

"We recognize the urgent need for support in our community following the recent storms," said Valerie Holland, Executive Director of Dynamo and Dash Charities. "Through this donation and our volunteer efforts, we aim to provide meaningful assistance to those affected and contribute to the ongoing recovery efforts in Houston."

The donation will be distributed among the following organizations:

The Houston Food Bank: Dynamo and Dash Charities presented the donation to the Houston Food Bank during a volunteer shift by Club employees last week, ensuring direct support for their essential work in providing food assistance to those in need.

The Red Cross: The Club's support will also extend to the Red Cross, with the donation being announced during a telethon on June 5, broadcast live on KPRC2 Houston. This contribution will aid the Red Cross in their vital efforts to provide emergency assistance, disaster relief and disaster preparedness education.

Boys and Girls Clubs of Houston: A portion of the donation will go towards the Spring Branch club, which sustained damage during the storms but continues to provide crucial care and support to children in the community.

Baker Ripley: Supporting food distribution efforts in both the East End and Gulfton areas, Dynamo and Dash Charities' contribution will assist Baker Ripley in providing essential aid to families impacted by the storms.

Team Rubicon: Our support extends to assisting in the process of gutting and rebuilding homes that have suffered flood or storm damage. Team Rubicon, an organization led by veterans, plays a crucial role in providing disaster response and recovery services.

In addition to the financial contribution, Dynamo and Dash Charities is committed to supporting relief efforts through volunteerism. Over 150 hours of volunteer work have been dedicated to organizations such as the Red Cross, Baker Ripley House and The Houston Food Bank, with additional volunteer opportunities planned in the coming weeks.

