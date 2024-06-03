Chicago Red Stars Announce Programming for Week of 'Red Stars Take over Wrigley Field' Match

June 3, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Red Stars News Release







CHICAGO - The Chicago Red Stars are today announcing the timeline of promotional programming taking place around Chicago leading up to the club's historic 'Red Stars Take Over Wrigley Field' match against Bay FC Saturday, June 8. Everyone in Chicago is invited to participate in various events throughout the week of June 3.

Tuesday, June 4, Orland Park native, Tatumn Milazzo, will return to Wrigley Field, where the defender and Red Stars teammates previously shot the 'Take Me Out to the Ball Game' campaign launch video. Milazzo will throw the ceremonial first pitch in the first game of the Crosstown Series at Wrigley Field between Chicago's Major League Baseball teams, the Chicago Cubs and the Chicago White Sox.

The second game of the Crosstown Series at Wrigley Field June 5, will also have its own Chicago Red Stars twist, with the 'Red Stars Take Over Murphy's Bleachers' event beginning at 5:00 p.m. CT. Red Stars midfielder, Cari Roccaro, and forward, Ally Schlegel, will serve as guest bartenders at Murphy's Bleachers, with everyone ages 21 and up invited to join the fun at 3655 N. Sheffield Ave, Chicago, Illinois, 60613. The takeover will feature Red Stars giveaways, raffle items, and merchandise. Attendees can also enter to win tickets to the June 8 match and tickets to the Red Stars' upcoming 2024 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup home matches, July 20 and 26 at SeatGeek Stadium.

Saturday, June 8, will be filled with activities at and around Wrigley Field and open to both the public and ticketed fans. All Chicagoans are welcome to attend the Red Stars' Family Fan Festival at Gallagher Way from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. CT. The festival will include a live DJ, giveaways, a photobooth, food and beverages, face painting, exclusive 'Red Stars Take Over Wrigley Field' match merchandise and more. The festival will also host a live viewing of the NWSL's New Jersey/New York Gotham FC vs. Angel City FC match, with kickoff scheduled for 11:30 a.m. CT.

A 50/50 raffle, hosted in partnership with Cubs Charities, will begin at 10 a.m. CT June 8. Proceeds will benefit three organizations: Beyond the Ball, Girls in the Game and Girls Inc.

Ticketed fans arriving early to Wrigley Field can enjoy the Chicago Red Stars Fan Fest at Gallagher Way beginning at 4:00 p.m. CT. with live music, giveaways, drawings, exclusive merchandise and more. The event, open to match ticketholders only, will deliver an elevated fan experience ahead of the much-anticipated match kickoff at 6:30 p.m. CT. Fan Fest attendees are encouraged to welcome Red Stars players as they make their way from the Toyota Highlander Lot to Wrigley Field. Fans can line up behind the stanchions set up along Waveland Avenue beginning at 4:00 p.m. CT.

For more information, or to secure tickets to the 'Red Stars Take Over Wrigley Field' match, please visit chicagoredstars.com/tickets/wrigley-field/.

