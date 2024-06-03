Wave FC Midfielder Emily Van Egmond and Defender Kaitlyn Torpey Named to Matildas Roster for Olympic Games

June 3, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC defender Kaitlyn Torpey (left) and midfielder Emily Van Egmond

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC and Australia Olympics today announced midfielder Emily van Egmond and defender Kaitlyn Torpey have been named to the Matildas 18-player roster to compete at Paris 2024.

Van Egmond will feature in her third Olympic Games and has been a prominent figure for Australia since 2010, earning her first cap at 16 years of age. The Australian vice-captain has competed in over 130 matches and scored 30 goals in her international career, while representing her country in four FIFA Women's World Cups. Since joining the Wave in 2022, the veteran has appeared in 46 matches.

This will mark the first Olympic Games for Torpey, who most recently made her Australian first-team debut on Feb. 24, 2024. In her second ever appearance for the Matildas, she scored in the 2024 Olympic Qualifiers for her country. The 24-year-old defender joined the Wave in preseason from Melbourne City and has appeared in six matches for the club.

Australia is playing in Group B against the United States, Germany, and Zambia. The Olympics for women's soccer will be held in seven cities, with Australia playing in four cities - Paris, Nantes, Lyon or Marseille. Kickoff begins prior to the opening ceremonies, with matches beginning July 25 and concludes August 10.

Australian Schedule

Germany v. Australia

Date: July 25, 2024

Venue: Stade de Marseille, Marseille, France

Australia v. Zambia

Date: July 28, 2024

Venue: Stade de Nice, Nice, France

Australia v. United States

Date: July 31, 2024

Venue: Stade de Marseille, Marseille, France

