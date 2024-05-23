Heart of Florida United Way Announced as First-Ever Orlando Pride Sleeve Partner

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Pride and Heart of Florida United Way today announced a multiyear partnership, which will see Heart of Florida United Way become the first-ever Club-exclusive sleeve partner for the Pride, with the non-profit's logo featured on the right sleeve of both the Phoenix and Citrus Kits. The historic collaboration underscores Orlando Pride's commitment to community engagement and social impact, aligning with Heart of Florida United Way's mission to improve the lives of individuals and families in Central Florida.

"We are very excited to have Heart of Florida United Way join our Club and are particularly excited by their commitment and belief in the growth of the Orlando Pride and women's sports as a whole," said Jarrod Dillon, president of business operations for Orlando Pride. "Being stewards in our community is one of the pillars of our organization, and we are excited to partner with a like-minded organization for many years ahead. We can't wait to build and grow our efforts in the community together, giving back to those right in our backyard that have done so much to support the Pride."

"This partnership is driven by impact and rooted in love for our Central Florida community," said Jeff Hayward, President & CEO, Heart of Florida United Way. "We believe in the power of a team, the strength in collaboration and the shared vision that when we LIVE UNITED, anything is possible. We are proud to partner with the Orlando Pride to support the hard work happening on the pitch, but most importantly, what we'll be able to accomplish together in the community to support our Central Florida neighbors."

For 85 years, Heart of Florida United Way has stood up for the health, education, financial stability and basic needs of vulnerable families in Central Florida. Last year, the organization touched the lives of more than 750,000 individuals and their households, which is one in every three people in Orange, Seminole and Osceola counties.

In collaboration with the Pride, Heart of Florida United Way will become the Proud Charity Partner of the Orlando Pride and presenting partner of the Club's new charity ticket program that will see 50 tickets donated to a local, Central Florida non-profit for every Orlando Pride home match. Additionally, the two organizations will work together to increase the Pride's already significant footprint in the Greater Orlando community, partnering throughout the year on Heart of Florida United Way projects and initiatives that directly support Central Floridians, with each player on the Pride roster also participating in a community project as part of the partnership.

Heart of Florida United Way will also become the presenting partner for the marquee matchup between the league's current two leaders in the standings, with the Pride and Kansas City Current set to meet at INTER&Co Stadium on Sept. 13.

Fans will also be able to learn more about the Club's community efforts on Orlando Soccer Insider, the Club-exclusive weekly show, with Heart of Florida United Way presenting the "Community Report". Orlando Soccer Insider airs Friday nights at 6 p.m. ET on Bally Sports, and is also available the following day at OrlandoCitySC.com/orlando-soccer-insider.

