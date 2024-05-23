Gabby Carle Called up to Canada Women's National Team for June Friendlies

May 23, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington, D.C. - Washington Spirit defender Gabby Carle has been called up to the Canada Women's National Team for the June international window, Canada Soccer announced today. The side will face Mexico in two friendly matches in Montréal and Toronto early next month.

As part of the federation's Summer Send-Off Series ahead of this year's Paris Olympics, Canada will meet North American rival Mexico for two international friendly matches in early June. On Saturday, June 1, the sides will face off at Quebec's Stade Saputo, home of Major League Soccer's CF Montréal, before wrapping up the international window in Toronto at BMO Field, home pitch of MLS' Toronto FC.

Carle has appeared for Canada in 44 international matches (19 starts), scoring one goal and adding two assists. Last summer, Carle earned a call-up to Canada's final roster for last summer's 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. It was her second career FIFA Women's World Cup call-up after representing Canada in 2019 as well. Carle was also an alternate for the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2021 and made her debut in the Canadian national youth program in 2013 at 14 years old. She hails from Lévis, Quebec.

Canada's June Friendly Schedule:

vs Mexico, Saturday, June 1 at 2 p.m. EDT (Stade Saputo, Montréal)

vs Mexico, Tuesday, June 4 at 7:30 p.m. EDT (BMO Field, Toronto)

Carle has started all 32 regular season matches for the Spirit since joining the side during the 2022-23 offseason. Having played over 2.700 minutes with the club so far, she has been one of the most consistent players on the team throughout her tenure. Carle also tallied an assist during last month's match in Houston with a perfect cross into the box for rookie midfielder Croix Bethune's game-sealing score.

