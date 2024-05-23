San Diego Wave Goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan Named to Canadian Women's National Team Roster for Summer Send-Off Series

May 23, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC announced today goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan has been named to the Canadian Women's National Team Roster for their Summer Send-Off Series. The series will feature two matches against Mexico, the first on Saturday, June 1 at 11 a.m. PT in Montréal, Quebec, followed by another match on Tuesday, June 4 at 6:30 p.m. PT in Toronto, Ontario.

The summer series will be one of the final competitions in preparation for Canada ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in late July where they'll look to defend their Tokyo 2020 Olympic Gold medal.

On the international level, Sheridan has made 49 appearances for Canada, while earning 24 clean sheets. Sheridan was part of Team Canada that won an Olympic Gold Medal at Tokyo in 2021, as well as Olympic Bronze Medal at Rio 2016 and has also represented Canada at two FIFA World Cups (France 2019, Australia & New Zealand 2023).

