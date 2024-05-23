Houston Dash Host NC Courage on AAPI Night at Shell Energy Stadium

May 23, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







HOUSTON - The Houston Dash return to Shell Energy Stadium on Friday, May 24 to host the North Carolina Courage for Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Night. The first 2,000 fans to enter the venue will receive a bamboo fan, courtesy of The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. The Soaring Phoenix will perform at halftime and fans can visit section 102 throughout the evening for a Diesel origami station.

Houston opened the two-game homestand with a 2-0 loss to Portland Thorns FC last Friday. Forward Ramona Bachmann led the team with four chances created and forced a save in the opening minutes of the second half. Defensively, Jane Campbell finished with eight saves against the Thorns and currently leads the league in saves with 54. Campbell is one of four players currently scheduled to join their national team in the upcoming FIFA window. The Dash goalkeeper will join the U.S. Women's National Team for a two-game series against the Korea Republic.

Friday's match will stream live on NWSL + and a replay of the match will be available on Space City Home Network.

WHAT:â¯â¯â¯

NWSL Regular Season - Match 11

Houston Dash vs North Carolina Courage

â¯â¯â¯

WHEN:â¯â¯â¯â¯â¯â¯â¯â¯â¯â¯â¯

Friday, May 24 - 7:00 p.m. CTâ¯

WHERE: Shell Energy Stadium

Houston, Texas

â¯â¯â¯

STREAM/TV:â¯â¯â¯ STREAM: NWSL+ (Link)

Announcers: Maura Sheridan and Jeff Attinella

TV: SCHN (Channel Guide)

SPANISH AUDIO: PTS Media/Deportes Nation (Link)

Announcers: Daniela Rodriguez and Alex Parra

