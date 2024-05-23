Shell Energy Stadium Is the First NWSL Venue to Utilize the Famous Group's Vixi Suite for Enhanced Fan Engagement

May 23, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







HOUSTON - The Houston Dash and The Famous Group announced a partnership today that will bring the Vixi Suite to Shell Energy Stadium for the 2024 season. The Dash are the first National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) team to incorporate the fan engagement platform that is headlined by the patented video selfie software, Vixi Live .

Together, the Houston Dash and The Famous Group will create meaningful memories for fans by enhancing how they interact with the team on matchday. Among the tools in the Vixi Suite includes Vixi Live, which allows fans to shoot a live video selfie and see themselves immediately on the video board. Other elements of the platform include Vixi Capture, a photo uploader that allows the Dash to incorporate Ai Photo Magic. Vixi Suite will be available to all fans throughout the 2024 season.

"Our fans bring a unique energy to matchday and this partnership with the Famous Group and their Vixi platform adds a new interactive experience that will showcase our fans' personality and pride for the Dash," Vice President of Presentation and Production, Al Raitt said. "We are thrilled to be the first venue in the NWSL to offer this immersive experience and hope our fans enjoy the platform the next time they visit Shell Energy Stadium."

The Famous Group is a full-service creative technology and fan experience company that creates memorable moments both on broadcast and in-venue for sports' biggest brands like the National Football League, National Basketball Association, and Major League Soccer. Vixi Live, which is also available for Houston Dynamo FC games, gives fans access to the jumbotron using their smartphone.

"We're proud to partner with the Houston Dash to enhance their in-venue fan experience through innovative technology," said Matt Marcus , EVP and Executive Producer, Proprietary Technologies at The Famous Group . "By introducing Vixi Suite at their home matches, we're helping the team not only revolutionize how fans engage with the game but also reaffirming our commitment to advancing women's sports. Embracing new technology isn't just about staying ahead; it's about creating fun, immersive experiences that resonate with diverse fan bases."

The origin of the Vixi Suite was the patented Vixi Live platform which was soft launched in 2021 with the Portland Trail Blazers and Golden State Warriors and premiered on a national level at the 2022 NBA All-Star game. It has been used by more than 4 million fans in more than 150 venues around the globe. The in-game fan engagement tool has also been used at many of the biggest sporting events in the world including the Super Bowl, the Kentucky Derby, and at historic venues like Wembley Stadium and Madison Square Garden.

