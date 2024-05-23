National Women's Soccer League to Honor Player Nominees, Commitment to Philanthropy with the Lauren Holiday Impact Award

May 23, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) News Release







NEW YORK - The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), in partnership with Nationwide, announced today a new iteration of the civically-focused platform known since 2021 as the Nationwide Community Impact Award, recognizing an NWSL player nominee for outstanding service and character off the pitch.

In an effort to shine a greater light on the current players who are making a difference in the lives of others, the award has been reformatted and renamed in recognition of a former NWSL and U.S. Women's National Team player whose career achievements and community impact are both inspirational and aspirational.

The Lauren Holiday Impact Award, presented by Nationwide, honors the ongoing example of excellence and commitment set by the two-time Olympic gold medalist, FIFA Women's World Cup champion, National Soccer Hall of Fame inductee, and recipient of the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian ESPY Award.

"The NWSL is proud to honor Lauren Holiday as the namesake of this award recognizing exemplary athletes and their commitment to service and activism," said NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman. "Lauren's influential work in the community and her outstanding character both on and off the field epitomize the values we look to uphold and celebrate in the NWSL every day. I can think of no one more deserving of this recognition than Lauren and look forward to seeing the continued positive impact this program has on our clubs and communities with her example guiding our efforts."

"Throughout my career, both on and off the field, I have always believed in the power of giving back and creating positive change," said Holiday. "This award is a testament to the important work that athletes are doing to strengthen and uplift their communities every day and I am deeply humbled to take on its namesake. I hope it inspires others to continue their efforts in making a lasting impact on the lives of those around them."

The Lauren Holiday Impact Award, presented by Nationwide, will now prominently focus on and celebrate the community involvement of individual player nominees. The 2024 club-nominated finalists will be announced in the coming months. At the end of the season, one winner will receive $30,000 to designate to a charitable organization of their choice.

"Promoting community service and supporting the athletes has always been central to Nationwide's partnership with the NWSL," said Ramon Jones, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for Nationwide. "Naming this award after someone who embodies its spirit in the way Lauren Holiday does is a meaningful evolution of the platform. We look forward to honoring this year's nominees and continuing to spotlight the important example they set for others."

In keeping with the spirit of the award, each club will coordinate a service project with its nominee and a local community organization. Each nominee and their community partner will be recognized during their Club's Appreciation Night match where the partner will also receive a $5,000 donation from the league and Nationwide.

Holiday spent three seasons in the NWSL, amassing 23 goals and 20 assists in 53 competitions. A two-time NWSL Champion, the Indianapolis native and founding investor in Angel City FC was the league's inaugural MVP in 2013.

A member of the U.S. Women's National Team from 2007 to 2015, Holiday won gold medals at both the 2008 and 2012 Summer Olympics and scored the game-winning goal in the final of the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup to help the national team win a historic third World Cup title. She announced her retirement from professional soccer in the fall of 2015.

In 2020, Holiday and her husband co-founded the Jrue and Lauren Holiday Social Impact Fund, a program supporting nonprofits, businesses, and educational institutions in five key focus cities with the goal of combating socioeconomic inequality and fostering community growth.

The winner of the inaugural Lauren Holiday Impact Award, presented by Nationwide, will be announced the week of the 2024 NWSL Championship, presented by Google Pixel. Additionally, all 14 player nominees will be honored as part of Championship Week celebrations.

