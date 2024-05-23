Match Preview

May 23, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release







San Diego Wave FC (3-4-2, 11 points) travel to face Angel City FC (3-5-1, 10 points) at BMO Stadium on Thursday, May 23. The match will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network with kickoff slated for 7 p.m. PT.

The regular season series between San Diego and Los Angeles is split evenly with the current record being 2-2-0 heading into the fifth matchup. In the most recent meeting, the Wave fell to Angel City in a 2-1 match on June 17. San Diego opened the scoring in the 57th minute when forward Alex Morgan sent a perfectly paced ball to defender Kristen McNabb who took a first-time left-footed shot from outside the box and recorded the Wave's lone goal of the match. Angel City equalized in the 69th minute with a goal from Paige Nielsen and then went ahead in the 88th minute with a goal from Mary Alice Vignola to earn the game winner at Snapdragon Stadium last year.

Last Time Out

In San Diego's last match, the team fell 2-1 to Bay FC at PayPal Park on Friday, May 17. Kyra Carusa opened the scoring for San Diego in the 23rd minute when midfielder Savannah McCaskill's inswinging corner kick bounced in the box before finding the feet of Carusa who hit a first-time shot into the bottom left corner. Bay FC pulled one back in the 55th minute by way of Scarlett Camberos to find the equalizer. The home side then grabbed the go-ahead goal through an own goal that garnered through the pressure of Bay forward Racheal Kundananji in the 87th minute.

Los Angeles is coming off a 4-2 loss to the Washington Spirit on Saturday, May 18. Angel City conceded their first goal in the ninth minute of the match but then went on to lead 2-1 by the 23rd minute after a Spirit own goal and a header from forward Sydney Leroux found the back of the net. The Spirit quickly bounced back with forward Trinity Rodman equalizing in the 30th minute and defender Casey Krueger putting the home team ahead in the 34th minute. Forward Ouleye Sarr then secured a final fourth goal for Washington in the 36th minute. The six goals scored in the first 36 minutes of the match marked the fastest six goals from kickoff in NWSL history.

Players to Watch

Forward Kyra Carusa's goal against Bay FC marked her second of the season and puts her tied for the team lead with Jaedyn Shaw and Makenzy Doniak. The goal marked the San Diego native's fourth NWSL career goal, all of which have been scored on the road. Carusa joined the Wave in the middle of the 2023 season and scored two goals in her first five appearances, including the game-winning goal to secure a playoff spot for her hometown club. This season, Carusa has appeared in every match (9) for the Wave while logging 358 minutes.

Angel City's Claire Emslie has appeared in all nine matches for Los Angeles this season while leading the team in scoring (5) and recording two assists. Emslie also led Los Angeles in assists (5) throughout the 2023 season. The forward made her most recent assist on May 18 from a set piece taken outside the box that Sydney Leroux was able to convert and she scored her most recent goal on May 3 against the Utah Royals from a penalty kick.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.