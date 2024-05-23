The Assist: Orlando Pride vs. Portland Thorns FC - May 24, 2024

May 23, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







The Need to Know:

Date & Time: Friday, May 24, 2024, 7 p.m. ET

Venue: INTER&Co Stadium, Orlando, Fla.

Competition: NWSL Regular Season

Where to Watch/Listen:

Broadcast: NWSL+ (National), Bally Sports Florida (Local)

The Story:

The Pride are currently riding a seven-game winning streak. A win over the Thorns will break the NWSL record for longest winning streak at eight consecutive matches.

Friday's matchup between the Pride and Thorns will be the first time in NWSL history that two teams meet while both on a winning streak of four games or more.

After bagging a brace against the Reign, Barbra Banda now has scored six goals and recorded two assists totaling eight goal contributions, which is the second-most in league history through a player's first six career games, only behind Nadia Nadim who has 10.

Quote of the Week:

"It's two teams that are on a winning streak, and two teams that want to continue that winning streak as well. It's a big game for us, it's going to be a tough game for us. Portland are one of the best teams in this league. Look around their roster, they have internationals all over. It is a good challenge for us, and we are embracing it. Every game we are embracing it, and it will be nice to do it in front of our own fans on Friday."

- Head Coach Seb Hines

Current Form

Pride's Last Matchup: Orlando Pride 3, Seattle Reign FC 2 (05/19/24, Lumen Field)

Goal-Scorers: Emily Sams, Barbra Banda (2); Angharad James-Turner, Bethany Balcer

Thorns' Last Matchup: Portland Thorns FC 2, Houston Dash 0 (05/17/24, Shell Energy Stadium)

Goal-Scorers: Ana Dias, Olivia Moultrie

Against the Opposition:

Series Record: 3-12-2 (Home: 2-5-2, Away: 1-7-0)

Last Matchup: Orlando Pride 3, Portland Thorns FC 1 (6/11/23, INTER&Co Stadium)

Next Up: Orlando Pride at San Diego Wave FC

Date & Time: Friday, June 7, 10 p.m. ET

Venue: Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, Calif.

Broadcast: Amazon Prime Video

Competition: NWSL Regular Season

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.