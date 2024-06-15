San Diego Wave FC Draws Against Washington Spirit 1-1 at Audi Field
June 15, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
San Diego Wave FC News Release
WASHINGTON D.C. - San Diego Wave FC (3-4-5, 14 points) tied 1-1 with the Washington Spirit (9-3-1, 28 points) at Audi Field on Saturday night.
The Wave would open the scoring in the 20th minute of play when midfielder Savannah McCaskill played a pass wide for forward María Sánchez. The Mexican captain beat her defender and carried the ball down the left flank and hit a cross to the back post to find forward Jaedyn Shaw. The 19-year-old Shaw sent the ball to the back of the net, firing past goalkeeper Aubrey Kingsbury for her third goal of the season. However, the Spirit would find the equalizer in the 96th minute when rookie Croix Bethune found a ball over the top that she struck to earn a point each.
Next on the schedule: San Diego Wave FC travels to face NJ/NY Gotham FC for their second game of the three game away stretch. The match will take place on Wednesday, June 19 at Red Bull Arena and will be streamed on NWSL+ and broadcast locally on FOX 5/KUSI.
Social: Twitter - @sandiegowavefc | Instagram - @sandiegowavefc | Facebook
Notes:
Forward Jaedyn Shaw scored her club-tying third goal of the season.
Forward María Sánchez earned her first San Diego Wave assist with the goal by Shaw in the 20th minute. Sánchez has recorded six assists via open play crosses in all NWSL competitions since the beginning of 2022, more than any other player in that time.
Goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan had seven saves on the night, tying her club career high.
Washington Spirit had a club record 19,897 in attendance at Audi Field tonight.
Box Score:
San Diego Wave FC 1:1 Washington Spirit
Scoring Summary:
SD - Shaw (3) (Sánchez, 1) 20'
WAS - Bethune (5) 90+6'
Misconduct Summary:
SD - Dahlkemper 21' (Caution)
WAS - Hershfelt 46' (Caution)
SD - Colaprico 48' (Caution)
SD - Morgan 66' (Caution)
WAS - Rodman 82' (Caution)
SD - Torpey 87' (Caution)
San Diego Wave FC: GK Sheridan, D McNabb, D Girma, D Dahlkemper ©, D Lundkvist, M Shaw (van Egmond 78'), M McCaskill, M Colaprico, F Jakobsson (Doniak 64'), F Morgan (Torpey 87'), F Sánchez (Carusa 78')
Subs not used: GK Beall, D Enge, D Westphal, F Jones, F Bennett
Orlando Pride: GK Kingsbury. D Krueger, D Butel, D McKeown, D Carle (Hatch 45'), M Bethune, M Hershfelt, M Matayer, F Rodman, F Sarr (Ratcliffe 78'), F Brown
Subs not used: GK Barnhart, M Stainbrook, F Ricketts, F Silano, F Morris
Attendance: 19,897
Stats Summary: SD / WAS
Shots: 7 / 17
Shots on Target: 5 / 12
Saves: 7 / 2
Corners: 6 / 7
Fouls: 9 / 10
Offsides: 2 / 1
Possession: 53% / 47%
Images from this story
|
San Diego Wave FC battles the Washington Spirit
• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...
National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 15, 2024
- RSL Extends Streak to 14 Matches Unbeaten After 0-0-Road Draw at CF Montréal - Utah Royals FC
- Courage Draws Pride - North Carolina Courage
- San Diego Wave FC Draws Against Washington Spirit 1-1 at Audi Field - San Diego Wave FC
- Utah Royals FC Face Fellow Expansion Side Bay FC in First Ever Meeting - Utah Royals FC
- Racing's Three-Match Unbeaten Run Ends with 2-0 Loss to Gotham - Racing Louisville FC
- Gotham FC Extends Unbeaten Streak to Eight Games - NJ/NY Gotham FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego Wave FC Stories
- San Diego Wave FC Draws Against Washington Spirit 1-1 at Audi Field
- Match Preview: San Diego Wave FC vs. Washington Spirit
- San Diego Wave FC & Concacaf Announce Schedule for Inaugural Concacaf W Champions Cup
- San Diego Wave FC Names Camille Ashton Sporting Director & General Manager
- San Diego Wave FC Ties Orlando Pride 1-1 at Snapdragon Stadium