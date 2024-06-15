San Diego Wave FC Draws Against Washington Spirit 1-1 at Audi Field

June 15, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC battles the Washington Spirit

(San Diego Wave FC) San Diego Wave FC battles the Washington Spirit

WASHINGTON D.C. - San Diego Wave FC (3-4-5, 14 points) tied 1-1 with the Washington Spirit (9-3-1, 28 points) at Audi Field on Saturday night.

The Wave would open the scoring in the 20th minute of play when midfielder Savannah McCaskill played a pass wide for forward María Sánchez. The Mexican captain beat her defender and carried the ball down the left flank and hit a cross to the back post to find forward Jaedyn Shaw. The 19-year-old Shaw sent the ball to the back of the net, firing past goalkeeper Aubrey Kingsbury for her third goal of the season. However, the Spirit would find the equalizer in the 96th minute when rookie Croix Bethune found a ball over the top that she struck to earn a point each.

Next on the schedule: San Diego Wave FC travels to face NJ/NY Gotham FC for their second game of the three game away stretch. The match will take place on Wednesday, June 19 at Red Bull Arena and will be streamed on NWSL+ and broadcast locally on FOX 5/KUSI.

Notes:

Forward Jaedyn Shaw scored her club-tying third goal of the season.

Forward María Sánchez earned her first San Diego Wave assist with the goal by Shaw in the 20th minute. Sánchez has recorded six assists via open play crosses in all NWSL competitions since the beginning of 2022, more than any other player in that time.

Goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan had seven saves on the night, tying her club career high.

Washington Spirit had a club record 19,897 in attendance at Audi Field tonight.

Box Score:

San Diego Wave FC 1:1 Washington Spirit

Scoring Summary:

SD - Shaw (3) (Sánchez, 1) 20'

WAS - Bethune (5) 90+6'

Misconduct Summary:

SD - Dahlkemper 21' (Caution)

WAS - Hershfelt 46' (Caution)

SD - Colaprico 48' (Caution)

SD - Morgan 66' (Caution)

WAS - Rodman 82' (Caution)

SD - Torpey 87' (Caution)

San Diego Wave FC: GK Sheridan, D McNabb, D Girma, D Dahlkemper ©, D Lundkvist, M Shaw (van Egmond 78'), M McCaskill, M Colaprico, F Jakobsson (Doniak 64'), F Morgan (Torpey 87'), F Sánchez (Carusa 78')

Subs not used: GK Beall, D Enge, D Westphal, F Jones, F Bennett

Orlando Pride: GK Kingsbury. D Krueger, D Butel, D McKeown, D Carle (Hatch 45'), M Bethune, M Hershfelt, M Matayer, F Rodman, F Sarr (Ratcliffe 78'), F Brown

Subs not used: GK Barnhart, M Stainbrook, F Ricketts, F Silano, F Morris

Attendance: 19,897

Stats Summary: SD / WAS

Shots: 7 / 17

Shots on Target: 5 / 12

Saves: 7 / 2

Corners: 6 / 7

Fouls: 9 / 10

Offsides: 2 / 1

Possession: 53% / 47%

