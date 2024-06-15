Utah Royals FC Face Fellow Expansion Side Bay FC in First Ever Meeting

HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC (1-10-1, 4 pts, 14th NWSL) hit the road for a 2 game away trip starting against fellow 2024 expansion team Bay FC (4-8-0, 4 pts, 10th NWSL) on June 16, 2024 at PayPal Park in San Jose, California at 8:00pm MT.

The Royals look to bounce back after three straight 1-0 losses. New acquisition Ana Tejada and shot stopper Mandy Haught in goal will be looking to record their second clean sheet of the season. Rookie defender Lauren Flynn has been a revelation for the backline, playing in multiple spots, most recently at left back where she effectively kept Spirit winger Trinity Rodman at bay.

Rookie Ally Sentnor will face off against former UNC teammate and #2 overall pick in the 2024 NWSL Draft Savannah King for the first time since turning pro. Utah continues to search for the team's first points since getting a draw against the Houston Dash on April 27.

Bay FC sit 10th in the NWSL standings after the first 12 games of the season and will look to keep up the momentum after taking all three points in a 2-1 victory away from home at Wrigley Field against Chicago Red Stars on the last matchday. Amy Rodriguez will be tasked with finding a way to stop Bay FC's attacking power which includes the likes of Asisat Oshoala, Deyna Castellanos and Racheal Kundananji.

Following Sunday's match in San Jose, the Royals will be on the road for a second consecutive match, continuing the road trip in Orlando to take on the Pride on June 21 before returning home at the end of the month on June 29 to face Portland Thorns at America First Field. Tickets are available at https://www.rsl.com/utahroyals/tickets/single.

