Gotham FC Extends Unbeaten Streak to Eight Games

June 15, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







LOUISVILLE, KY - On Saturday afternoon, NJ/NY Gotham FC extended the club's unbeaten streak to eight games with a 2-0 road win over Racing Louisville at Lynn Family Stadium. Midfielder Yazmeen Ryan netted her first goal of the season, while forward Ella Stevens scored her career-high fifth goal of the 2024 campaign. With the result, Gotham FC has now won its last four straight matches.

Gotham FC started on the front foot, finding space in the attacking third early in the match. The club's first opportunity came in the eighth minute when defender Mandy Freeman played a diagonal ball into the box, where forward Katie Stengel connected on a header. However, Stengel redirected the ball just wide of the goal.

Gotham FC continued to push forward throughout the early minutes of the half. In the 17th minute, Stevens received the ball at the top of the box, where she then cheekily back-heeled a ball to midfielder Rose Lavelle. The Cincinnati native fired a shot, but Racing Louisville goalkeeper Katie Lund tipped it over the crossbar.

The club broke through and found the first goal of the match in the 21st minute, Stevens got a touch to play to forward Crystal Dunn in the middle of the pitch. Dunn then played the ball to Ryan, who drove towards the top of the box, and as she was pushed off the ball, Ryan fired a shot into goal.

Going into the half, Gotham FC out-possessed Louisville 66% to 34%, while also holding Louisville to zero shots and zero corner kicks.

Louisville started the half by firing off their first shot of the match. Louisville forward Emma Sears took a shot, but Gotham FC goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger parried the ball away to keep Racing Louisville scoreless.

The club doubled the lead in the 53rd minute. After building up the field and keeping possession in Louisville's half, Freeman received the ball on the right flank and drove a ball to the back post. Stevens made a first-time volley to place the ball back across the goal into the bottom right corner.

Gotham FC's backline held strong against a late push forward from Racing Louisville. Despite Louisville's five shots in the second half, Gotham FC kept a clean sheet to close the game and secure a 2-0 win.

