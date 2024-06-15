Courage Draws Pride

June 15, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

CARY, N.C. - The North Carolina Courage battled to a scoreless draw with the undefeated Orlando Pride Saturday night at WakeMed Soccer Park. The Courage's first draw of 2024 improves them to 16 points with a 5-1-7 record from 13 fixtures.

Missing several key players and facing a team atop the NWSL table, the Courage showcased the depth and spirit of this roster to earn a point. Casey Murphy came up big early, denying a one-timer from Marta in the middle of the box in the 4' then made another stop, falling to her right, to deny Julie Doyle a few minutes later.

Haley Hopkins had the first real chance of the night for the Courage in the 27' when she collected a loose ball at the top of the 18, but scrambling defenders did just enough to deflect her shot harmlessly into Anna Moorhouse's hands.

The Courage continued to build the pressure. Ashley Sanchez drove into the box and had her rifled shot deflected in the 32' before Narumi fired a long-range strike just wide minutes later. The Courage held a 7-6 edge in shots for the period, but the teams hit the halftime break scoreless.

The Courage kept pushing in the second half. A wild scrum in front of goal at the hour mark saw three or four chances to slot one home. Hopkins put a header on frame in the 83' and the Courage won a corner at the end of stoppage time, but would settle for the scoreless draw.

Match Notes:

The Courage remains undefeated at home in 2024 with a 5-1-0 record. The streak is now 15 straight unbeaten at WakeMed Soccer Park

Courage second-round draft pick, Natalia Staude, was rostered for the first time. Staude's NWSL contract began in June due to collegiate commitments.

The match kickoff was delayed to 7:54 p.m. ET due to field maintenance.

Kaleigh Kurtz extended her NWSL consecutive regular-season minutes record with another 90-minute shift.

Up Next: The Courage welcomes the Chicago Red Stars to WakeMed Soccer Park next Sunday, June 23, for a 6 p.m. ET kickoff. The Courage will celebrate Pride Night with special performances, guests, giveaways, and more. Gates will open at 4:30 p.m. ET and tickets are available here.

Box Score

NCC (4-3-3): Casey Murphy; Feli Rauch, Malia Berkely, Kaleigh Kurtz, Tyler Lussi; Narumi Miura, Denise O'Sullivan © (Landy Mertz - 90+5'), Ashley Sanchez; Haley Hopkins, Bianca St-Georges (Riley Jackson - 79'), Victoria Pickett (Brianna Pinto - 78')

Subs Not Used: Marisa Bova, Julia Dorsey, Natalia Staude, Jenna Winebrenner, Maya McCutcheon, Meredith Speck

ORL (4-3-3): Anna Moorhouse; Brianna Martinez (Cori Dyke - 74'), Emily Sams, Kylie Strom, Haley McCutcheon; Summer Yates (Angelina - 74'), Marta ©, Kerry Abello; Adrianna, Julie Doyle (Ally Watt - 74'), Barbra Banda (Amanda Allen - 90')

Subs Not Used: McKinley Crone, Ally Lemos, Mariana, Alex Kerr, Carrie Lawrence

Score:

NCC: 0

ORL: 0

Goals:

NCC: -

ORL: -

Cautions:

NCC: T. Lussi - 16', K. Kurtz - 49',

ORL: Bench - 61', A. Watt - 86',

Ejections:

NCC: -

ORL: -

Attendance: 4,776

