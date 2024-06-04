Orlando City & Orlando Pride's "Orlando Soccer Insider" Wins 45th Season Telly Award

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando Soccer Insider, the weekly show highlighting all things Orlando City SC, Orlando Pride and soccer in the City Beautiful, has won bronze at the 45th Telly Awards, it was announced last week. The Telly Awards is the premier award honoring video and television across all screens.

Produced in-house by the Club's broadcast and creative teams, Orlando Soccer Insider airs weekly on Friday nights on Bally Sports, and is available on demand on the LionNation app and at OrlandoCitySC.com. The 30-minute show features everything fans need to know about the Lions and Pride - from both First Teams to the development structure and all of the community work in between.

"On behalf of our entire Club, I want to congratulate everyone who has played a part in creating and delivering Orlando Soccer Insider to our fans. This show is a major project for our staff each week, and we are thrilled to have them honored for their hard work with such a prestigious award," said Club Chief Marketing Officer, Pedro Araujo. "I want to give a special shoutout to our broadcast and creative teams who build the show each week, as well as Fox 35, who hosted OSI last year, and Bally Sports, our current broadcast partner for the show. We are excited to continue bringing our supporters inside the lines to learn more about Orlando City and Orlando Pride."

Hosted by Gabrielle Amado and Miguel Gallardo, Orlando Soccer Insider is shot from the Orlando Health Training Ground at Osceola Heritage Park. The show is executive produced by Jacob Abercrombie, the Club's Sr. Director of Broadcast & Production, directed by Club Broadcast Operations Coordinator Deion McCarter, and produced by Amado.

This was a record-breaking year for the Telly Awards, with nearly 13,000 entries from across the globe and top video and television content producers, with submissions from some of the world's most major networks, brands, and respected organizations, such as ESPN, Calvin Klein, LinkedIn, MTV Entertainment Studios, PlayStation Studios and NASA.

The 45th Annual Telly Awards honored work that pushed the boundaries of creativity Beyond the Frame. This season of the Tellys focused on an exploration of possibility, by embracing new storytelling formats, engaging with emerging technology, and using classic techniques to feature diverse points of views.

The full list of the 45th Annual Telly Awards winners can be found at www.tellyawards.com/winners.

