Portland Thorns FC Announce Signing of Marissa DiGenova and Rebekah Valdez as National Team Replacement Players

July 18, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Portland Thorns FC News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Thorns FC have announced the signing of defender Marissa DiGenova and forward Rebekah Valdez as National Team Replacement Players.

DiGenova comes to Portland from the Lancaster Inferno of the USL W League, where she has served as captain and recently helped the team qualify for the postseason. DiGenova has also spent time playing with Puerto Rico Sol FC, winning the league title in 2022. Collegiately, DiGenova spent five seasons at Temple University where she appeared in 77 matches, recording one goal and three assists.

Valdez recently graduated from Grand Canyon University, where she recorded 12 goals and 13 assists in 40 matches, across two years. Before becoming an Antelope, Valdez spent three years at the University of San Diego where she scored three goals in 33 appearances.

The Portland Thorns are set to begin the 2024 National Women's Soccer League Summer Cup on Sunday, July 21 against Club Tijuana at Providence Park. The Thorns will return to regular-season play following the completion of the Summer Olympics, in August. Tickets are available at www.thorns.com.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.