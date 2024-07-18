San Diego Wave FC Announce Signing of Two National Team Replacement Players

July 18, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC announced the signing of defender Chai Cortez and goalkeeper Caroline DeLisle as National Team Replacement Players (NTRP), who are available for roster selection.

Cortez previously played with San Diego as an NTRP and injury replacement player throughout the 2023 season. The Hawaii native made three appearances with the Wave including two starts with a combined 126 minutes in all competitions. Prior to joining the club, Cortez played her collegiate career at the University of Oregon where the outside back tied for seventh in career assists (11) and tenth in games played (79).

DeLisle signs an NTRP after training with San Diego as a Non-Roster Invitee (NRI) since the start of the Wave's 2024 preseason. DeLisle played at the University of Central Florida from 2018-2024. In her collegiate career, the goalkeeper made a total of 301 saves, held a 0.939 average for goals allowed, and became the program leader in career shutouts with 31, breaking a school record that had been standing for over three decades.

San Diego has five players headed to the 2024 Paris Olympics, creating opportunities for Cortez and DeLisle to join the squad for the club's summer matches.

TRANSACTION: San Diego Wave FC sign defender Chai Cortez and goalkeeper Caroline DeLisle as National Team Replacement Players.

Wave FC International Break Match Schedule

San Diego Wave FC vs. Bay FC

When: Saturday, July 20 at 7:00 p.m. PT

Where: Torero Stadium, San Diego

San Diego Wave FC vs. Club América

When: Friday, July 26 at 7:00 p.m. PT

Where: Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego

San Diego Wave FC vs. Angel City FC

When: Thursday, August 1 at 1:00 p.m. PT

Where: Titan Stadium, Fullerton, Calif.

