Kansas City Current Sign Midfielder Grace Bahr Ahead of International Tournaments

July 18, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current News Release







KANSAS CITY -- The Kansas City Current have signed midfielder Grace Bahr to a National Team Replacement contract ahead of this weekend's NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup. Bahr will help round out the Current's roster during this extended international break as the club heads into back-to-back in-season tournaments.

Bahr joins the Current from the USL W's Indy Eleven in Indianapolis. She was named to the all-league second team in 2023, helping bring the club its first championship and second straight division title. The Ohio native played four years collegiately, transferring to Xavier after two years at the University of Wisconsin. Bahr found success with the Musketeers, achieving All-Big East Second Team honors in 2018, an All-Big East First Team selection in 2019 and Big East Championship Most Outstanding Defensive Player in 2019.

The Current will play three group stage matches of the NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup at CPKC Stadium during the 2024 Olympic break. Kansas City opens the Summer Cup against the Houston Dash Saturday, July 20, before facing CF Pachuca Saturday, July 27 and will close out the group stage against Tigres UANL Thursday, August 1.

Following the Summer Cup, CPKC Stadium will play host to The Women's Cup, an international tournament pitting top women's teams from across the globe against each other. Wednesday, August 14, Kansas City will host the Mamelodi Sundowns from the Premier Soccer League in South Africa for the Women's Cup semifinals while Spain's Atlético Madrid plays Japan's INAC Kobe Leonessa. The winner's of those two matches will decide the Tournament Championship August 17.

Tickets to see KC Current take on the world as part of the International Summer of Soccer are now on sale to the general public. Unlike NWSL Regular Season matches, tickets to these matches are available for purchase now on www.kansascitycurrent.com/international-summer-of-soccer#Tickets

