Gotham FC Signs Four National Team Replacement Players

July 18, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







HARRISON, NJ - NJ/NY Gotham FC today announced the club has signed four players to National Team Replacement Player (NTRP) contracts. The players include Nicole Baxter, Gabriella Cuevas, Sabrina Flores and Mackenzie Pluck. The players will occupy roster spaces for the club during the international window and will be available for selection as of Gotham FC's first match of the NWSL x LIGA MX Summer Cup on Saturday, July 20.

"We are excited to have these high-caliber players join the club during this international window," said Gotham FC General Manager and Head of Soccer Operations Yael Averbuch West. "These players have tremendous experience as professionals, and we are especially happy to have some familiar faces back in our environment."

Baxter previously played for Gotham FC from 2019-22. Baxter initially signed with the club in 2019 as a NTRP before earning a contract. The midfielder appeared in 16 matches across all competitions for Gotham FC. The New Jersey native will be making her return with her hometown team after retiring in 2022 from professional soccer.

Cuevas most recently played for UKS SMS Lodz in Ekstraliga in Poland for the 2023 season. In the international scene, Cuevas is currently the captain for the Dominican Republic national team. The defender most recently played in this year's Concacaf W Gold Cup, where she started and played all three games in the group stage.

Flores was a part of Gotham FC's 2023 NWSL Championship roster. The New Jersey native initially joined the club as a NTRP in 2019. Flores went on to join Sevilla FC for a season before returning to Gotham FC in 2020 and played through the 2023 season. With Gotham FC across all competitions, the defender has appeared in 25 games with 14 starts, registering 1,236 minutes.

Pluck has been training with Gotham FC throughout the 2024 season. Pluck was formerly with Angel City FC for her first professional season in 2023. Before joining Angel City, the midfielder played collegiately for Duke University, where she played in a school-record 107 matches with 78 starts. Throughout her time at Duke, she scored 21 goals and dished out 29 assists.

Gotham FC will return to action as the team begins the NWSL x LIGA MX Summer Cup against the Chicago Red Stars on Saturday, July 20, with kickoff set for 5:00 pm ET (CBS Sports).

