Utah Royals FC Returns to Seattle for First-Ever Summer Cup Match

July 18, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC (0-0-0, 0 pts) hit the road again returning to Washington for back to back matches against Seattle Reign FC (0-0-0, 0 pts) on July 19, 2024 this time to open up their NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup campaign.

The Royals, on the heels of two straight draws in NWSL regular season, enter the Summer cup eager to earn three points. Interim Head Coach Jimmy Coenraets will be looking to use the Summer Cup games to continue to advance the knowledge of the group on his style of play while remaining competitive in every match. The Royals just faced Seattle two weeks ago on July 7 earning a 1-1 draw that saw rookie sensation **Ally Sentnor** pick up her third goal of the season after picking the pocket of Seattle defender Alana Cook and cutting inside to hit the back of the net.

In order to replace the players playing in the 2024 Summer Olympics, the Royals have added three National Team Replacement Players to the squad for the Summer Cup: midfielder Ellie Boren, defender Darielle O'Brien, and midfielder Shaelan Murison.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

WATCH LIVE on CBS Sports Network with Jill Lloyden and JP Dellacamera :: Utah Royals FC vs Seattle Reign FC | Lumen Field | 7:00 p.m. MT

LISTEN via KSL Sports Radio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) starting at 6:00 p.m. MT

Seattle Reign sit 13th in the NWSL standings with 11 points. In the last match, the Reign played Utah Royals to a 1-1 draw at Lumen Field. The Reign have played to four straight draws in NWSL play. In that four game span they played against Portland Thorns, Racing Louisville, Gotham FC and Utah Royals FC. They scored and conceded 3 goals in those 4 games. Seattle has not won a match since beating the San Diego Wave 2-1 at Lumen Field on May 3.

Following Friday's match in Seattle, the Royals will return home to continue their participation in the NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup on July 27,2024 to take on Portland Thorns. They return to league action at home against Bay FC on August 23,2024 at 7:30pm. Tickets are available at https://www.rsl.com/utahroyals/tickets/single.

