Kansas City Current Announces Multi-Year Partnership with Global Food & Beverage Leader PepsiCo

July 18, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Current announced a multi-year partnership with PepsiCo on Thursday, cementing the iconic beverage company as the primary pouring rights holder at CPKC Stadium. As a result of this multi-faceted partnership, PepsiCo products will be prominently featured inside the first stadium in the world purpose-built for a women's professional sports team.

"We are pleased to announce our partnership with PepsiCo and further integrate their products into the CPKC Stadium experience," said Kansas City Current president Raven Jemison. "Our goal at CPKC Stadium is to create a sustainable and zero-waste environment and we believe that PepsiCo can help us achieve that. We are delighted to explore this expansive relationship with PepsiCo."

Additionally, PepsiCo will refuel and hydrate the Current's world-class athletes with Gatorade's full line of sports nutrition products available at The University of Kansas Health System Training Center for players. PepsiCo's Aquafina water packaged in AlumiTek bottles is also available for purchase in CPKC Stadium.

"We're proud members of the Kansas City community and huge Current fans so this partnership is tremendously exciting," said Tameka McBride, SVP Commercial PepsiCo Beverages North America Central Division. "There's nothing like the thrill of rooting on your favorite players and we hope that experience is even more joyful for Current fans when they reach for an ice-cold Pepsi Zero Sugar in this world-class stadium."

PepsiCo's thirst-quenching beverages - including some of its most popular products, like Pepsi Zero Sugar, Pepsi Wild Cherry, Aquafina and its new lemon lime flavored soda STARRY - will continue to feature prominently inside CPKC Stadium. These products will be available for the Current's home match against the Houston Dash July 20 as part of the NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup. The match kicks off at 7 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on CBS Sports and Paramount+. Tickets to see KC Current take on the world as part of the International Summer of Soccer are now on sale to the general public. Unlike NWSL Regular Season matches, tickets to these matches are available for purchase now on www.kansascitycurrent.com/international-summer-of-soccer#Tickets.

