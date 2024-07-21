Portland Thorns Begin Summer Cup with a Dominant 5-0 Win over Club Tijuana

July 21, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Portland, Oregon - Portland Thorns (1-0-0, 3 points) jumped to the top of their 2024 NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup group with a 5-0 win over Club Tijuana, with goals from Christine Sinclair, Olivia Wade-Katoa, Izzy D'Aquila, Ana Dias, Marissa Sheva and a shutout performance from Emily Alvarado.

The Thorns made quick work of finding the back of the net, with forward Christine Sinclair chipped her shot into an open net in the fourth minute to take the early 1-0 lead. Tijuana had their best chance at goal in the 17th minute, when Mayra Pelayo looked to put one past Emily Alvarado, but her shot fell just wide of the far post.

In the 18th minute rookie Olivia Wade-Katoa, in her first professional start, netted her first professional goal, taking the 2-0 lead. With the two-goal lead in hand, the Thorns continued to pressure Tijuana's backline, creating a multitude of chances, but were unable to find the third before the first-half whistle blew.

Coming out of the halftime break forward Izzy D'Aquila nearly had the Thorns' third goal when she found herself with the ball in front of an open net, but a Xolos defender was able to chest the ball down off the line, preventing the sure goal.

Just a few minutes later D'Aquila finally found the back of the net, curling in a shot from the top of the 18-yard-box to take the 3-0 lead in the 54th minute. After some chaos inside the penalty box, Ana Dias found herself with the ball inches in front of goal, making an easy tap-in goal for the forward in the 67th minute to take the 4-0 lead.

The fifth goal of the match came in the 72nd minute when Marissa Sheva launched a rocket, bending her shot around the goalkeeper for the 5-0 lead. The goal would stand as the final score of the match, resulting in the 5-0 victory for Portland.

UP NEXT: The Portland Thorns will head to Sandy, Utah to continue the Group Stage of the NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup against the Utah Royals on Saturday, July 27 at 7:00 p.m. PT.

GOAL-SCORING BREAKDOWN

POR: Christine Sinclair 4th minute: After Mallie McKenzie's shot was blocked by the Tijuana 'keeper, Sinclair scooped up the loose ball and chipped it into the open net.

POR: Olivia Wade-Katoa (Meghan Klingenberg) 18th minute: Wade-Katoa received the ball in the middle of the park, dribbling forwards with an open field in front of her. With just the goalkeeper in between Wade-Katoa and the goal, the rookie skipped her shot over the shot-stopper and into the back of the net.

POR: Izzy D'Aquila (Hina Sugita) 54th minute: Suigta found D'Aquila at the top of the 18-yard-box where the forward then curled her shot around the goalkeeper for the third goal of the match.

POR: Ana Dias 67th minute: After a header from Izzy D'Aquila was saved off the line, Dias collected the ball and hit an easy shot into an unmarked net.

POR: Marissa Sheva (Meghan Klingenberg) 72nd minute: Klingenberg sent a short pass to Sheva, who bent her shot around the goalkeeper and into the upper-right corner of the goal.

LINEUPS:

Portland Thorns (3-4-3): Emily Alvarado, Kelli Hubly, Isabella Obaze (Meaghan Nally 35'), Becky Sauerbrunn (Ana Dias 61'), Marie Müller, Hina Sugita, Olivia Wade-Katoa (Marissa Sheva 46'), Meghan Klingenberg, Mallie McKenzie (Reyna Reyes 61'), Christine Sinclair (Rebekah Valdez 76'), Izzy D'Aquila

Subs not used: Shelby Hogan, Lauren Kozal

Club Tijuana (4-3-3): Alejandra Gutierrez, Bibiana Quintos, Bianca Mora, Monica Alvarado (Karen Diaz 70'), Victoria Lopez (Michel Fong 58'), Natividad Martinez, Melissa Herrera, Mayra Pelayo, Marta Cox (Estefania Izaguirre 70'), Daniela Carrandi (Ammanda Marroquin 58'), Aisha Solorzano

Subs not used: Itzayana Gonzalez, Sofia Martinez, Inglis Hernandez, Mariana Munguia, Lupita Fernandez

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:'

POR: Marissa Sheva (caution) 48'

