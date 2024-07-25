Top Local and National Athletes Join Portland Thorns FC Investor Group

July 25, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Thorns FC Governor Lisa Bhathal Merage and Alternate Governor Alex Bhathal announced the addition of several new investors into the club, adding a collection of Oregon sports legends and high-profile professional athletes keen on the continued growth of women's professional sports. The group was assembled by Revitate, an alternative investment platform led by the Bhathals focused on transformative investments into sports, real estate, and consumer brands.

We are thrilled to welcome such an accomplished group of athletes into the Thorns investor group, said Ms. Bhathal Merage. This is truly a group of champions - both in their respective sports, and as leaders in the Portland community. We are excited and honored to access their talents, insights, and passion as we continue the work needed to build the best women's soccer club in the world.

This additional group of investors is a continuation of the Thorns' ongoing work to ensure strong integration and representation of local voices in club leadership, following the club's additions of Portland product and Columbia Sportswear CEO Tim Boyle, and the hiring of Oregon product and University of Oregon alumni Alexis Lee as Team President.

Announced investors include:

Joey Harrington: Portland native, University of Oregon alumnus, and former NFL quarterback.

Ashton Eaton: Portland native, University of Oregon alumnus, and two-time gold medalist for the United States in the decathlon.

Brianne Theisen-Eaton: Portland resident, University of Oregon alumna, and Olympic bronze medalist in heptathlon for Canada.

Brandin Cooks: Portland metro resident, Oregon State alumnus, and current wide receiver for the Dallas Cowboys.

Bryce Young: NFL Quarterback for the Carolina Panthers and #1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Jeremy Ebobisse: Current MLS player for the San Jose Earthquakes.

As a current soccer dad and lifelong supporter of all things Portland, I am thrilled to join this group and showcase my support for Thorns as not just a supporter but now as an investor, said Harrington. The Portland Thorns are an integral part of the Portland community. I am grateful for the opportunity to work closely with the Bhathal family, the other investors and most importantly our fans and supporters as we continue to grow this club.

As former professional athletes at the highest level, we believe it's incredibly special to live in a city that's home to of one of the best women's professional soccer clubs in the world, stated the Eaton Family. And it's even more remarkable to be able to support and invest in their future. As Portland residents and parents, we love the Thorns and are excited to help showcase the transformative power of women's sport to our children and community.

I'm grateful to the Bhathal Family and the Portland Thorns community for this incredible opportunity, said Cooks, a Portland resident during the NFL offseason. This club is an integral part of our community and I look forward to supporting our club and our athletes as they pursue excellence.

This was an opportunity I searched out and I am very excited to be an investor of the Portland Thorns, said Ebobisse. I have witnessed first-hand the work of the athletes and the vibrant community surrounding the club. Portland became a second home to me during my time there - I look forward to deepening my ties to the city and helping the continued growth of this amazing club.

Supporting women's sports is extremely important to my family and I, said Young. I am thankful to the Bhathal Family for the opportunity and look forward to being a passionate supporter of this club.

Revitate investors will support the club's growth plans both on and off the pitch, including buildout of new business and philanthropic initiatives, and development of a new state-of-the-art training facility.

For more information on Revitate, please visit www.revitate.com.

For more information on the Thorns, please visit www.thorns.com

Joey Harrington

Harrington was born and raised in Portland, Oregon. He is a graduate of the University of Oregon, and was a three-year starter at quarterback for the Ducks. Harrington was drafted by the Detroit Lions with the third overall pick in the 2002 NFL Draft and spent seven seasons in Detroit, Miami, Atlanta and New Orleans. After retiring from football, Harrington has focused his efforts on the Harrington Family Foundation which he established in 2002. He currently serves the Oregon community by providing leadership-based college scholarships to high school seniors around the state. Harrington is a passionate Portlander who lives in NE Portland with his wife, Emily, and two sons, Jack and Emmet.

The Eaton Family

Born and raised in Oregon and Canada respectively, Ashton Eaton and Brianne Theisen-Eaton met in 2008 at the University of Oregon as training partners on the track team. Competing in the decathlon and heptathlon, they secured multiple school records and NCAA titles between them. After graduating they became professional athletes for Nike. Married in 2013, they went on to win multiple world medals together with their careers culminating at the 2016 Rio Olympics where Ashton won gold in the decathlon and Brianne won bronze in the heptathlon. They both currently work at Nike and live in Portland with their son and daughter.

Jeremy Ebobisse

Ebobisse is a professional soccer player playing for San Jose Earthquakes, having previously spent time with the Portland Timbers and US Men's National Team. Ebobisse played college soccer at Duke University. Off the field, Jeremy is a Co-Founder of Black Players for Change and a Board Member of Oakland Genesis, two nonprofits focused on promoting accessibility and building community through soccer. A resident of the Bay Area, Jeremy invests in and advises impact driven early stage entrepreneurs.

Brandin Cooks

Cooks is an American football wide receiver for the Dallas Cowboys of the National Football League (NFL). He played college football for the Oregon State Beavers, winning the Biletnikoff Award given annually to the nation's best receiver and also earning consensus All-American honors. Cooks was drafted by the New Orleans Saints in the first round (20th overall) of the 2014 NFL draft. After three seasons with New Orleans, Cooks played one season for the New England Patriots, two seasons for the Los Angeles Rams, and three seasons for the Houston Texans before joining the Cowboys in 2023. Cooks resides in Portland during the NFL off-season.

Bryce Young

Young is an American football quarterback for the Carolina Panthers. He played college football for the Alabama Crimson Tide and was the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner. Young was selected first overall by the Panthers in the 2023 NFL draft. Bryce is joined by his parents, Craig and Julie Young, in their investment.

