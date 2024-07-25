The Houston Dash Parts Ways with General Manager Alex Singer

July 25, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







HOUSTON - The Houston Dash announced today that the team parted ways with General Manager Alex Singer. The search for a new general manager will begin immediately.

