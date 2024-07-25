Chicago Red Stars Medical Update on Defender Sam Staab

CHICAGO - The Chicago Red Stars provided the following medical update on defender, Sam Staab:

Sam Staab has suffered a torn Achilles tendon and will be placed on the National Women's Soccer League season-ending injury list.

"We are disheartened to learn the extent of Sam's injury," said Chicago Red Stars general manager, Richard Feuz. "Over her short time with the club, Sam has fully committed herself to her teammates and been a wonderful leader on and off the pitch. As Sam begins the recovery process, we will ensure that we provide the support she needs so she can rest and focus on her health."

Staab sustained the injury during Chicago's match versus New Jersey/New York Gotham FC. The defender was removed from the pitch and evaluated by the team doctor in the treatment room. After the evaluation and further testing, it was determined that the defender had torn her Achilles tendon.

The Chicago Red Stars wish Sam a safe and speedy recovery, and look forward to seeing her back on the pitch when she is ready to return.

