Racing Louisville Readies for Top-Of-Group Summer Cup Battle vs. North Carolina

July 25, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville midfielder Yuuka Kurosaki vs. the North Carolina Courage

Aiming to retain pole position in Group E in the inaugural NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup, Racing Louisville hosts the North Carolina Courage for an 8 p.m. Friday kick off at Lynn Family Stadium.

Louisville's second meeting this year against North Carolina will be broadcast on Paramount+ and the CBS Sports Golazo Network. It will be a battle for first place in the group after Racing topped CF Monterrey on Saturday and North Carolina prevailed in a penalty shootout against Orlando.

The new Summer Cup, a 33-match tournament featuring 20 teams - 14 from the NWSL and six from Mexico's Liga MXF - features three group stage games. The four best-performing group winners of the five four-team groups will advance to the Aug. 6 semifinals in Kansas City, Mo.

Racing is a point ahead of North Carolina, which earned two points from its game - one for the draw and one for the shootout victory. After conceding the first goal against Monterrey last Saturday, the Louisvillians rallied to net three unanswered goals for a much-needed three points. The win put an end to a five-match winless run that included a 3-1 regular season loss to the Courage on July 7.

"I thought (the performance) was very, very promising," said Racing head coach Bev Yanez after the Monterrey win.

Louisville will maintain its place atop Group E with either a win in regulation or on penalty kicks.

To achieve this, Yanez's squad needs to accomplish something no previous Louisville team has - defeat the Courage. Racing has lost all 10 games it has played against North Carolina across all competitions. The Courage topped Racing in the 2023 NWSL Challenge Cup final last summer in Cary, N.C.

This past weekend, North Carolina's Manaka Matsukubo scored the opening goal in her team's 1-1 draw against Orlando, but the Pride clawed back an equalizer to force the game to a shootout. The Courage won, 5-4, on spot kicks.

Summer Cup rules: Compared to NWSL regular season play, the Summer Cup is set to be played under a different set of rules and regulations. A video assistant referee, or VAR, will not be available to review plays during the tournament. If a group stage match is tied at the end of regulation, both teams receive a point, but there will be a penalty shootout to award an additional point. Also, if a match must be abandoned for any reason, it will be considered complete if one half has been played.

Rock solid Bloomer: Jordyn Bloomer slotted in as Racing's goalkeeper for her first home start in lavender. The former University of Wisconsin standout made six saves vs. Monterrey, earning herself Racing Player of the Match honors. Bloomer last played for Racing in the 2022 NWSL Challenge Cup, which was a preseason tournament at the time. Her most professional experience came through a loan to Australian club Western Sydney, where she made 48 saves in 18 starts.

Gone Fischin': Kayla Fischer made an instant impact against Monterrey after coming on at halftime. The 24-year-old Ohio native scored two minutes after subbing onto the pitch as Racing's center forward, calmly finding the low left corner after receiving a brilliant pass from Savannah DeMelo. It was Fischer's second career goal, both of which have come in a cup competition.

Queen Ary arrives: Brazilian international Ary Borges made her second appearance since returning from injury, scoring her first goal for Racing in 430 days. She completed 88.9 percent of her passes in 26 minutes on the pitch, the most since prior to sustaining her injury in early May.

DeMelo leading the way: With two assists against Monterrey, Savannah DeMelo now has five goals and three assists across all competitions, taking over sole possession of the team lead in goal contributions. Seven of those eight goal involvements have been recorded at Lynn Family Stadium.

Searsiously special: Rookie forward Emma Sears scored for the fourth time, converting the all-important equalizer against Monterrey off a rebound from a Jaelin Howell shot that hit the post in the 36th minute. The Ohio State grad now has five goal involvements across all competitions, including two scores that earned NWSL Goal of the Week honors.

Rei of sunshine: California native Reilyn Turner added to her goal tally the last time Racing took on North Carolina, netting the club's lone goal in a July 7 loss with a phenomenal turn and finish just inside the 18-yard box. The rookie forward has six goal involvements - four goals and two assists - moving into 12th in the NWSL and second among rookies.

Enchanted to meet you: Taylor Flint scored her first NWSL penalty - and her first goal for Racing - in the 3-2 loss to Angel City on June 19. She was named to the NWSL Best XI for March and April, and through 15 games played, Flint ranks first in the NWSL in aerial duels won, interceptions and tackles won and sixth in possession recoveries among non-goalkeepers despite missing the June 29 game against Bay with a concussion.

Carson picks it: One of the NWSL's best passers over the past few seasons, Carson Pickett put her name on the scoresheet at Angel City, scoring the second goal of her career with a left-footed effort. The 30-year-old is having another standout season, leading the league in chances created (35). Pickett's first regular season assist in a Racing jersey came on Reilyn Turner's goal against Utah on April 20. The Florida native joined the illustrious 150 NWSL regular-season appearances club on June 7.

Erceg's longevity: Veteran defender and club vice-captain Abby Erceg is now third in all-time NWSL minutes (16,361), surpassing McCall Zerboni after registering 90 minutes against Bay on June 29. In her 10th season in the NWSL, the New Zealand national team legend has won three NWSL championships in her career while playing in four Olympics and four World Cups for the Football Ferns.

Lund's milestone: Katie Lund made the 250th save of her career on June 19 at Angel City, a feat only 10 other goalkeepers in league history have reached. She also became one of only seven NWSL goalkeepers to record that number of saves for one team.

Kanu making an impact: So far this season, Nigerian forward Uchenna Kanu has four goals in 10 appearances to tie for 16th in the NWSL golden boot race. Her brace in the opening six minutes against Portland on March 30 was the fastest from the start of a game in league history. She is one of two NWSL players with four goals in fewer than 12 appearances this season.

Bahr none: For the first time in eight years, a player registered an assist and a goal in their NWSL debut, with Racing's Elexa Bahr matching Houston's Rachel Daly in 2016 with the feat. Bahr scored the opening goal and assisted a second in the season-opening draw vs. Orlando on March 16.

Global Racing: Racing Louisville became the first club in NWSL history to feature players from six different continental confederations on its roster in 2023, and that hasn't changed this year. Louisville's 26-player roster consists of two players from Oceania Football Confederation; one from Asian Football Confederation; two from Confederation of African Football; one player from Union of European Football Associations; two from CONMEBOL (South America); and the remaining 18 from the U.S. (Note: U.S.-born forward Elexa Bahr competes for the Colombian national team.)

