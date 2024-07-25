Match Preview: San Diego Wave FC vs. Club América Femenil

July 25, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC returns to Snapdragon Stadium to host Club América Femenil on Friday, July 26 for their second match of the NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup. Kickoff is slated for 7:00 p.m. PT and the match will be broadcast on CBS Sports Golazo Network and streamed live on Paramount+.

Friday's match will mark the first-ever meeting between San Diego and Club América. The Mexican side competes in Mexico City and is a part of Liga MX Femenil which is the highest division of women's soccer in Mexico. The league's calendar is split between two tournaments, the Apertura and the Clausura, which run through different five-month periods of the year. Club América is one of six clubs that earned their spot in the Summer Cup for having the most points in Apertura and Clausura during 2023.

Last Time Out

In San Diego's last match, the team kicked off the Summer Cup with a 3-1 win over Bay FC at Torero Stadium on July 20. The Wave opened the scoring in the final minutes of the first half when a corner kick found the head of defender Kennedy Wesley which secured her first career goal. In the 53rd minute, midfielder Danny Colaprico played a ball outside to forward María Sánchez, who perfectly placed her shot into the far left corner with a chip over the goalkeeper to notch her first goal with San Diego.

However, 10 minutes later Bay FC managed to find a goal when goalkeeper Hillary Beall's clearance fell to Bay's Maddie Moreau who buried it in the back of the net. Despite conceding, the Wave continued their strong play and added the club's third goal in the 80th minute. Midfielder Savannah McCaskill played a ball to the back post for Elyse Bennett, who redirected it back into the box. Second-half substitute Amirah Ali pushed the ball forward and notched her first of the season.

Club América is coming off of a 2-1 loss to Angel City on Saturday, July 20. Angel City's first goal came in the 29th minute when midfielder Kennedy Fuller received a ball with her back to the goal before turning and taking a shot from outside the box. Forward Sydney Leroux earned a second goal for Los Angeles in the 89th minute by hitting a first-time left-footed shot past the goalkeeper toward the near post. In stoppage time of the second half, Club América pulled one back when a free kick found the head of forward Kiana Palacios.

Players to Watch

In San Diego's last match, forward María Sánchez scored her first Wave FC goal since signing with the club on April 20. The Mexican international also earned her second assist for the club with the goal scored by Wesley in the 45th minute. Prior to joining the NWSL, Sánchez competed in Liga MX Femenil for a two-year stint with C.D. Guadalajara and Tigres Femenil. She played 21 total matches for Chivas and scored five goals in regular season play before moving to Tigres and scoring eight goals, leading the club to the league final.

Club América's forward Kiana Palacios has scored in back-to-back matches for the club including a goal against Angel City to prevent a shutout in the dying minutes of the match. Prior to the match against Los Angeles, Palacios recorded a goal against Cruz Azul in the Liga MX Femenil league on July 7 by stepping up to take a penalty kick. The forward is a Southern California native who plays alongside Sánchez on the Mexican National Team.

How to Watch

Friday's match between the Wave and Club América Femenil will be played at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. PT. Tickets are available here and the match will be broadcast live on CBS Sports Golazo Network and streamed on Paramount+.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.