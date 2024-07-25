CPKC Stadium Featured in TIME's Annual List of the World's Greatest Places

July 25, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current News Release







KANSAS CITY - Today, TIME revealed CPKC Stadium as one of the iconic destinations on the annual list of the World's Greatest Places, which highlights 100 extraordinary destinations to visit and stay.

To compile this list, TIME solicited nominations of places - including hotels, cruises, restaurants, attractions, museums, parks, and more - from its international network of correspondents and contributors, as well as via an application process, with an eye toward those offering new and exciting experiences.

"CPKC Stadium deserves to be recognized as one of TIME's World's Greatest Places," said KC Current President Raven Jemison. "Ownership's vision has changed women's professional sports for generations to come. CPKC Stadium is proof that an investment in women is a smart one as we continue to sell out KC Current matches. Fans from all over the globe have made the trip to Kansas City to witness history. Now the world knows what the excitement is about; we're just getting started."

CPKC Stadium, the first stadium in the world purpose-built for a women's professional team, has been on a worldwide stage. Since formally opening in March 2024. On July 3, CPKC Stadium was announced as the venue for the 2024 National Women's Soccer League Championship, which will be held November 23. The stadium is also the host venue for the 2024 NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup semifinals August 6 and was selected as the site for the 2024 Big 12 Soccer Championship.

"We are proud to have CPKC Stadium included on TIME's list of the World's Greatest Places of 2024," said VP, Stadium Business Development and General Manager, Stefanie Tomlin. "The experience for players and fans is unparalleled. The venue is not just best-in-class and one-of-its-kind purpose-built for women's soccer, but one that will go down in history as one of the preeminent sports destinations in the world."

In addition to having the KC Current as its primary tenant, who have sold out every NWSL home match at CPKC Stadium, the venue is a pillar of the Kansas City community. CPKC Stadium is home to a variety of national conferences, like the United States Conference of Mayors and local events like the city's AANHPI Heritage Festival. The stadium also hosts numerous private events, press launches and festivals.

CPKC Stadium is also a zero-waste venue. All drinkware across CPKC Stadium is reusable or recyclable, and no single-use plastic bottles or cups are served inside the stadium. The stadium is aiming to achieve Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold Certification.

The full 2024 TIME World's Greatest Places list will be featured in the August 5, 2024 issue of TIME, available on newsstands beginning Friday, July 26. See the full list here: time.com/worldsgreatestplaces.

The Current's next home match at CPKC Stadium will be against Pachuca July 27 as part of the NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup. The match kicks off at 7 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on CBS Sports and Paramount+. Tickets to see KC Current take on the world as part of the International Summer of Soccer are now on sale to the general public. Unlike NWSL Regular Season matches, tickets to these matches are available for purchase now on www.kansascitycurrent.com/international-summer-of-soccer#Tickets.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.