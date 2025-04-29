Portland Thorns FC to Host "The World's Largest Baby Shower"Presented by Bobbie on May 3

April 29, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Portland Thorns FC News Release







PORTLAND, OR - On Friday, May 3, Providence Park will transform into The World's Largest Baby Shower as Portland Thorns FC take on Orlando Pride, presented by Bobbie, the only mom-founded and women-led infant formula company. The match will be a joyful celebration of motherhood in all its forms - honoring moms, moms-to-be, and mother figures who are the backbone of our families and communities ahead of Mother's Day next week.

Fans can expect a series of heartfelt and high-energy activations throughout the evening that celebrate mothers and the mother figures in our lives, while providing tangible support for local families. From community spotlights to charitable initiatives, the match will be an unforgettable experience for all attendees.

Event Activations Include:

Pitch side Picnic Pack + 1 Year Bobbie Formula

Fans have the opportunity to purchase a ticket package for 4 at the pub beer patio, inclusive of 4 hotdogs, plus 4 nonalcoholic drinks, for just $88! Fans will also be entered to win 1 year of Bobbie formula upon purchase of this package.

Diaper Drive (Gates D, E, F)

Fans are encouraged to bring disposable diapers (sizes 4-7 and pull-ups/trainers especially needed) or new cloth diapers to benefit PDX Diaper Bank, supporting families in need across Oregon.

Formula Donation

Bobbie will also be donating $25,000 worth of Bobbie formula to PDX Diaper Bank that will be distributed to local families in need.

Community Captain Walk

@thekoreanmama will lead a group of 15 inspiring moms in a pre-match walk, honoring their strength and stories.

Sophia Card Giveaway

The first 5,000 fans will receive a limited-edition collectible card featuring Thorns star and expecting mom, Sophia Wilson.

Bobbie Activation Table

Stop by to pick up exclusive Bobbie merchandise and learn more about their mission to empower modern parents with Organic products and advocacy.

Giant Baby Shower Card

Also at the Bobbie Activation Table, fans will have the opportunity to sign a 5'x3' greeting card with messages of love and encouragement for expecting moms.

Mom's First Tech Kick

Ten lucky moms will take the ceremonial pre-game kick - a memorable first on the pitch!

Dream Team Moment

Young Dream Team players will walk out onto the field hand-in-hand with a Thorns player on one side, and their own mom on the other.

Bobbie Lucky Row

Surprise Bobbie giveaways for lucky fans.

Halftime Moment

Bobbie will present the fan-signed card in a heartfelt tribute to the club's expecting players and gifting 1 year of Bobbie formula to a lucky fan.

About the Diaper Drive

PDX Diaper Bank provides no-cost diapers and supplies to low-income families. In 2024, over 3.6 million diapers were distributed through partnerships with more than 50 organizations. With 1 in 2 U.S. families struggling to afford diapers, this initiative offers vital support to Oregon families.

Donation Bin Locations: Gates D, E, and F

Items Accepted:

Disposable diapers (especially sizes 4-7 & pull-ups)

New cloth diapers and covers

Not Accepted:

Used diapers

Baby gear (e.g., cribs, car seats)

For more information about the Portland Thorns or tickets, please visit www.Thorns.com and follow on social media @thornsfc.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.