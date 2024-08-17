Portland Pummels Binghamton 10-2

August 17, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton, New York - The Portland Sea Dogs (31-12, 67-45) won their eighth consecutive game on Saturday night with a decisive 10-2 victory over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (21-22, 56-54). The Sea Dogs have now won 20 of their last 22 games.

The first four hitters in Portland's lineup (Kristian Campbell, Allan Castro, Jhostynxon Garcia and Phillip Sikes) combined to go 9-for-20 with six runs and five RBI. Garcia finished the night with three RBI while Sikes drove in two. Starter Wikelman Gonzalez tossed 4.0 shutout innings allowing two hits while walking one and striking out four.

Phillip Sikes blasted a two-run homer to left field in the first inning and the Sea Dogs led, 2-0.

Elih Marrero scored on a wild pitch in the top of the fifth inning further extending Portland's lead, 3-0.

Jeremiah Jackson hit a solo homer in the bottom of the fifth inning to put the Rumble Ponies on the board.

In the top of the sixth inning, Kristian Campbell reached on a leadoff double then scored on an RBI single by Castro. Drew Ehrhard drove home Castro with an RBI groundout.

Corey Rosier extended Portland's lead to 6-1 with a solo home run in the top of the seventh inning.

The scoring continued for the Sea Dogs in the top of the eighth inning with an RBI single by Elih Marrero plating Garcia.

The Rumble Ponies scored their final run in the bottom of the eighth inning on a bases loaded walk issued to Matt Rudick.

Garcia blasted his first Double-A homer, a three-run blast, in the top of the ninth inning and the Sea Dogs held on to win, 10-2.

LHP Brendan Cellucci (6-2, 3.56 ERA) was awarded the win tossing 3.2 innings allowing two runs on three hits while walking three and striking out five. RHP Luis Moreno (3-4, 4.00 ERA) was given the loss pitching 6.0 innings allowing five runs (four earned) on six hits while walking one and striking out two.

The Sea Dogs and Rumble Ponies will meet for the series finale tomorrow, Sunday, August 18th at 1:05pm. Portland will send RHP David Sandlin (0-0, 4.50 ERA) to the mound while RHP Joander Suarez (7-5, 4.19 ERA) will start for Binghamton.

