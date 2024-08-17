Another Wolves Walk-Off Sinks Ducks

August 17, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







The SeaWolves (63-47) walked off Akron (65-48) for the second time this week with a 4-3 win in 10 innings.

Akron scored in the first inning against Erie starter Garrett Burhenn after loading the bases on two singles and a walk. Aaron Bracho's sacrifice fly made it 1-0.

In the second, Alexfri Planez blasted a solo homer to make it 2-0.

Erie tied the game in the fourth against Parker Messick when Chris Meyers crushed a two-run homer, making it 2-2. It extended Meyers' team-leading homer total to 18.

Burhenn tossed five innings for Erie, allowing two runs on five hits with four walks and four strikeouts.

Akron took the lead in the seventh against Matt Seelinger on a solo homer by Yordys Valdes.

In the bottom of the seventh, Erie rallied to tie against Jack Leftwich. Austin Murr walked and advanced on a single by Liam Hicks. Brady Allen then smacked an RBI single to tie the score at 3-3.

Jake Higginbotham was excellent in relief for Erie. He tossed two scoreless frames and struck out five batters. The left-hander stranded runners in scoring position in both the eighth and ninth.

Erie nearly won the game in the ninth on a double by Hicks, but Luis Santana was thrown out at home plate on a relay by Akron.

In the 10th, Tyler Owens pinned the potential go-ahead run at third base thanks to an inning-ending, diving play by Santana at third base to rob Joe Lampe of a go-ahead single.

In the bottom of the 10th, with two out and a runner on third base, Gage Workman came through with a game-winning single off the fence in left against Lenny Torres Jr. It was Workman's third walk-off hit this season.

Owens (1-0) earned the win. Torres Jr. (1-4) took the loss on a walk-off hit for the second time in the series.

Erie and Akron wrap up the season series at 1:35 p.m. on Sunday as Jackson Jobe faces Austin Peterson.

