Flying Squirrels Lose to Senators Again

August 17, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels plated a run in the first inning for an early lead but lost to the Harrisburg Senators, 3-1, on Saturday night at FNB Field.

The Flying Squirrels (51-61, 17-27) lost their fourth straight game in the series to the Senators (55-58, 17-27) to fall into a tie for last place in the Southwest Division's second-half standings.

Ismael Munguia led off the game with a double and later scored on a single by Victor Bericoto for the Flying Squirrels' only run of the night. Senators starter Chase Solesky (Win, 1-4) pitched a career-high eight inning and struck out five batters.

The Senators scored all three of their runs in the fourth inning. J.T. Arruda tied the game with a sacrifice fly and Daylen Lile hit a two-out, two-run single to give Harrisburg a 3-1 lead against Richmond starter Jack Choate (Loss, 0-2).

Senators reliever Matt Cronin (Save, 1) pitched a 1-2-3 ninth to end the game.

Nick Swiney threw 2.1 hitless relief innings and struck out three. Nick Garcia pitched a scoreless eighth. The Flying Squirrels held the Senators hitless after the fourth inning.

The series concludes on Sunday afternoon in Harrisburg. Right-hander Nick Sinacola (4-2, 3.13) will start for the Flying Squirrels opposed by Senators right-hander Kyle Luckham (3-7, 4.18). First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. at FNB Field.

Following the road trip, the Flying Squirrels return home for a six-game series against the Altoona Curve next Tuesday through Sunday. Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.