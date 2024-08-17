Akron Falls 4-3 in 10

August 17, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

The Erie SeaWolves rallied back twice and walked off the Akron RubberDucks 4-3 in 10 innings on Saturday night at UPMC Park.

Turning Point

After Aaron Bracho turned an incredible double play to keep the Erie runner at third and give Akron two outs, Erie looked to keep the game from going further. Gage Workman lined a base hit off the wall in left to score Brady Allen and give the SeaWolves the 4-3 win.

Mound Presence

Parker Messick was stellar again for Akron. The left-hander's only blemish was allowing a two-run fourth inning home run on his way to six innings allowing just the two runs while striking out eight. Jack Leftwich surrendered a run over two-thirds of an inning. Mason Hickman worked an inning and two-thirds scoreless. Lenny Torres Jr. allowed an unearned run over an inning and two-thirds.

Duck Tales

Akron's offense jumped out in front in the top of the first. Petey Halpin and Cooper Ingle each singled before a Kahlil Watson walk loaded the bases with one out. Bracho lifted a sac-fly to right to make it 1-0 RubberDucks. Akron added on in the second inning when Alexfri Planez launched a solo home run to dead center to make it 2-0 RubberDucks. After Erie tied the game in the fourth, the RubberDucks retook the lead in the seventh when Yordys Valdes lined a solo home run to make it 3-2 Akron.

Notebook

Messick has struck out six or more in seven of his 10 Double-A outings...Planez's home run was his team leading 15th of the season...Valdes' home run was his fourth of the season (all four have come since July 6)...Game Time: 3:01...Attendance: 2,941.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will conclude their series against the Erie SeaWolves at UPMC Park on Sunday, August 18 at 1:35 p.m. Right-hander Austin Peterson (5-2, 2.44 ERA) will start for Akron against Erie right-hander Jackson Jobe (3-1, 2.01 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for all RubberDucks home games, are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

