Extra-Inning Victory Secures Series Win Over Hartford

August 17, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots' Ben Shields on the mound

The Somerset Patriots defeated the Hartford Yard Goats 3-2 in ten innings to secure a series win on Saturday night in game five of a six-game series at Dunkin' Donuts Park in Hartford, CT. Saturday marked Somerset's third extra innings win of the season. The Patriots bullpen combined for 5.2 IP of one-hit shutout ball in the contest. Somerset is 10-7 against Hartford this season and has never lost a series in franchise history to the Yard Goats (8-0-4).

LHP Ben Shields (4.1 IP, 2 R, 5 H, 1 BB, 7 K) did not factor into a decision, striking out seven in 4.1 IP. Over his last 11 appearances since 6/8, Shields has pitched to a 2.21 ERA in 57 IP between Somerset and High-A Hudson Valley with 78 K. Shields has struck out 7+ in five of his last six starts. Shields ranks among Yankees minor league leaders this season with a 3.39 ERA (2nd), 116 K (T-4th), .218 AVG (3rd), and 1.11 WHIP (1st).

RHP Lou Trivino (1 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 2 BB, 0 K) fired a no-hit inning in relief in his second appearance on MLB Rehab Assignment.

RHP Sean Boyle (2 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 0 BB, 1 K) earned the win in his second game since being reinstated from the injured list. Over his first two outings back with Somerset, Boyle has thrown 3.1 shutout IP, yielding only 1 H with 2 K. Boyle earned his first win since 5/16/23, 459 days ago, as a member of Triple-A SWB.

CF Spencer Jones (2-for-4, 2B) notched his 25th multi-hit game of the season, second most on the team. Jones has reached base in 11 of his last 12 games. The Yankees No. 2 prospect has seven multi-hit efforts in his last 16 games. Over his last 11 games, Jones is batting .295/.340/.500 with 2 HR and 9 RBI.

