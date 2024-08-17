Jackson Homers in Binghamton's Loss to Portland on Saturday

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (21-22, 56-54) fell to the Portland Sea Dogs, 10-2, on Saturday night at Mirabito Stadium. Portland has won each of the first six games in this series.

With Binghamton down 3-0 in the fifth inning, Jeremiah Jackson led off the frame with a solo home run to left field off Brendan Cellucci (6-2). It marked Jackson's team-leading 15th home run and 50th RBI of the season.

Portland (31-12, 67-45) scored first for the fifth time this series. In the first inning, Phillip Sikes hit a two-run homer off Luis Moreno (3-4) that put the Sea Dogs ahead 2-0.

Portland added another run in the fifth inning when Elih Marrero scored on a wild pitch that made it 3-0.

With the Sea Dogs ahead 3-1 in the sixth inning, Allan Castro hit an RBI single and Drew Erhard drove in a run on a groundout that put Portland ahead 5-1. Portland scored again in the seventh on Corey Rosier's solo home run and in the eighth on Marrero's RBI single.

With Binghamton down 7-1 in the eighth inning, Jaylen Palmer hit a one-out single. With two outs, Alex Ramírez and Wyatt Young drew back-to-back walks to load the bases. Matt Rudick drew an RBI walk against Zach Bryant that brought home Palmer and made it 7-2.

In the ninth, Jhostynxon Garcia belted a three-run home run that put Portland up 10-2. It marked his first Double-A home run.

The Rumble Ponies conclude their seven-game series against the Portland Sea Dogs (Double-A, Boston Red Sox) on Sunday at Mirabito Stadium. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM and MiLB.TV.

Postgame Notes: Moreno allowed four earned runs over six innings...Young singled and walked twice to extend his on-base streak to 14 games...Ryan Clifford reached base twice on a single and a walk...Rudick reached base twice on single and a walk.

