Bombs Away: Fightin Phils Hit Three Consecutive Homers in 8-1 Victory

August 17, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Reading, PA) - Gabriel Rincones Jr., Otto Kemp, and Trevor Schwecke hit back-to-back-to-back home runs as the Fightin Phils (19-25; 50-62) whirled past the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (14-27; 44-65) on Saturday night. Reading secured the series victory over New Hampshire with the win.

The Fightins took an early 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning with an RBI double. Caleb Ricketts then reached on a fielding error by first baseman, Rainer Nunez.

New Hampshire cut the deficit in half in the top of the fifth as Robert Brooks hit a solo home run, his first of the season. Reading pitching held the Fisher Cats to just one run, led by starter, Moises Chace who made his Double-A debut. Chace tossed five innings, allowed one earned run on five hits, walked one, and struck out six. Behind him, Konnor Ash, Cristian Hernandez, and Andrew Schultz pitched three scoreless frames and struck out five.

Reading tacked on to their lead in the bottom of the seventh as Gabriel Rincones Jr., Otto Kemp, and Trevor Schwecke hit back-to-back-to-back home runs. The last time Reading hit three consecutive home runs was June 7, 2016, when Jorge Alfaro, Dylan Cozens, and Rhys Hoskins did it.

The R-Phils added three more runs in the bottom of the seventh. A throwing error by third baseman, Alex De Jesus allowed Kemp to score. Caleb Ricketts doubled home Schwecke and Cade Fergus drove in another run with an RBI single. Reading took an 8-1 lead.

Chace earned the win (1-0) while Rafael Sanchez suffered the loss (2-1).

The Fightin Phils return to the field Sunday against the New Hampshire, Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, at 5:15 p.m. RHP Eiberson Castellano will be on the mound for Reading, and will go opposite RHP Devereaux Harrison for New Hampshire. Pregame coverage is underway at 4:55 p.m. on the Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

The series ends Sunday with a Ranger Suarez bobblehead for the first 1,500 kids, thanks to Penn State Health St. Joseph. To buy tickets, call 610-370-BALL, go to rphils.com/tickets, or in person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office. The Fightin Phils Brentwood Industries Team Store is open both in-person and online 24/7 at rphils.com/shop.

The 2024 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.

