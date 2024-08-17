Kent Continues Hitting Streak in Yard Goats Loss

August 17, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Hartford CT - The Hartford Yard Goats dropped game five of their six-game series against the New York Yankees affiliate, Somerset Patriots, by a score of 3-2 in 10 innings in front of a sold out crowd on Saturday night at Dunkin' Park. In the tenth inning, Somerset took a 3-2 lead on a wild pitch. The Yard Goats had runners at second and third when the game ended.

Sean Sullivan pitched five complete innings sporting two runs on five hits along with no walks and five strikeouts. Sullivan recorded a strikeout in four of five innings pitched while Nic Kent extended his hitting streak to 13 consecutive games.

In the first inning, Tyler Hardman hit a single into left field off Yard Goats starter Sean Sullivan that brought Spencer Jones home to make it 1-0.

In the second inning, Roniaker Palma singled into right field to score Juan Guerrero from third to tie the game at 1-1.

In the third inning, Jesus Rodrigues flew out to Yard Goats first baseman Kyle Datres in foul territory as Max Burt scored from third to give the Patriots a 2-1 lead.

In the fourth inning, Bladimir Restituyo hit an RBI double to left field that brought home Braxton Fulford from second to tie the game at 2-2.

WP: Boyle (1-0)

LP: Baumgartner (3-1)

SV: Reyzelman (3)

Time: 3:02

