August 17, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes

ANOTHER WIN IN BINGHAMTON The Portland Sea Dogs secured their seventh straight win with 8-2 win over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies last night. Portland struck first plating four runs in the first inning. An RBI double from Phillip Sikes (22) along with a two-run single from Alex Binelas would ignite the scoring. An RBI ground out from Tyler Miller drove in Binelas to complete the inning. Binghamton got on the board with a solo homer from Jaylen Palmer in the bottom of the third inning but a sacrifice fly to center from Allan Castro in the top of the fifth inning would keep Portland on top, 5-1. An RBI single from Jeremiah Jackson brought in a run in the bottom of the eighth inning to chip into the Portland lead. Portland put up three in the ninth inning after a two-run single from Elih Marrero and an RBI double from Corey Rosier (3) to extend an 8-2 lead and complete the scoring.

COFFEY IS ON Last night, Isaac Coffey fanned nine batters over 5.0 innings to earn his tenth win of the year and is now tied for the second-most wins in the Eastern League. In the month of August across two starts, he has tossed 10.0 innings allowing one earned run on eight hits while walking one and striking out 20. Coffey owns a 0.90 WHIP.

HICKEY HOLDS STRONG IN RUMBLE TOWN Nathan Hickey has hit .385 so far this week in four games against the Rumble Ponies. He has scored four runs while posting four doubles and driving in four runs to notch a .529 OBP so far.

MICKEY MAKES HIS DEBUT Former Sea Dog, Mickey Gasper, made his big league debut Monday night with the Boston Red Sox in the 10th inning against the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park. Gasper worked a walk in a game where the Red Sox went on to walk-it-off 5-4 over Texas. Gasper began the season with Portland after being acquired by the New York Yankees in the minor league phase of the Rule 5 Draft this offseason. Gasper appeared in 44 games with Portland where he hit .282 with 13 doubles, four homers, 22 RBI, 26 walks, and notched three stolen bases prior to a promotion to Triple-A Worcester on June 4th. With Triple-A, Gasper hit .401 across 40 games prior to his call-up. The Merrimack, New Hampshire native is the first former Sea Dog to make an MLB debut this season.

OTHER SEA DOGS AT THE TOP Along with Gasper, Niko Kavadas, Chase Shugart and Nick Sogard have all made their Major League Debuts in the past two weeks. Infielder Nick Sogard made his debut August 2nd and appeared in 12 games with the Red Sox. He hit .227 with a double, six RBI and three stolen bases. Chase Shugart came out of the bullpen for Boston and tossed 2.2 innings allowing one earned run on three hits while striking out two. Niko Kavadas debuted last night with the Los Angeles Angels and went hitless against the Atlanta Braves.

CAN'T COOL DOWN KRISTIAN CAMPBELL Portland Sea Dogs' infielder Kristian Campbell has been named the Eastern League Player of the Week for the week of August 5-11. The 22-year-old hit .444 (8-for-18) in five games last week with three home runs and five RBI. He led the league with six walks and five stolen bases. His .600 On base percentage and .944 Slugging Percentage ranked second in the league. Campbell homered in three consecutive games from August 9-11. In 49 games with the Sea Dogs, Campbell is hitting .380 with 16 doubles, seven home runs, 32 RBI, and 17 stolen bases. He has a .484 OBP, .592 Slugging Percentage, and 1.076 OPS. This marks the second time this season that Campbell has earned Eastern League Player of the Week honors, previously earning the accolade for the week of June 10-16. Campbell has also previously been named the Eastern League Player of the Month for June and the South Atlantic League Player of the Month for May.

CLOSING THINGS OUT Felix Cepeda leads the Eastern League in saves with 13. He has recorded a save in 13 of his 17 save opportunities. This season he has tossed 39.0 innings allowing 23 earned runs on 42 hits while walking 18 and striking out 33.

A LOOK AT THE RANKINGS Baseball America recently updated their Top 30 Rankings and even more Sea Dogs are now included in the list. Kristian Campbell has leaped to number five in the rankings while Luis Perales is ranked as the top pitching prospect for Boston and number eight prospect overall. Pitchers David Sandlin (#11), Wikelman Gonzalez (#16) and Hunter Dobbins (#21) are also included in the list while Blaze Jordan (#22) and Connelly Early (#28) round out the top 30.

WHERE DO WE STAND Portland currently sits atop the Northeast Division of the Eastern League, 6.0 games ahead of the second-place Somerset Patriots and Hartford Yard Goats. Binghamton is in fourth, 9.0 games back after five losses this week. Reading and New Hampshire sit in the final two spots, 12.5 and 15.0 games back, respectively.

THIS DATE IN SEA DOGS HISTORY August 17, 2012 - Rich Hill tosses a scoreless inning in Portland's 9-2 win over New Britain. The top 3 hitters had six of the 11 hits for the 'Dogs.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Wikelman Gonzalez will take the mound for the Sea Dogs tonight. He last pitched on August 11th against the Altoona Curve at Hadlock Field and tossed 3.0 innings allowing two runs on three hits while striking out two. He did not issue a walk. Gonzalez has faced the the Rumble Ponies twice this season. In two starts, he owns a 6.00 ERA and has pitched 3.0 innings allowing four earned runs on three hits while walking seven and striking out nine.

