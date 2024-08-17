Solesky Pitches Senators past Squirrels

The Harrisburg Senators defeated the Richmond Flying Squirrels 3-1 Saturday night at FNB Field. After Richmond took a 1-0 lead in the 1st inning, the Senators scored three runs in the 4th to take the 3-1 lead in support of a strong starting effort from Chase Solesky.

THE BIG PLAY

With the game tied 1-1 in the bottom of the 3rd inning, Daylen Lile put the Senators on top for good with a two-run single to make it a 3-1 game.

FILIBUSTERS

Chase Solesky allowed just one run and struck out five batters in eight innings to earn his first win of the season; Solesky's eight-inning effort was the longest outing of his career... Daylen Lile went 2-for-3 with two RBIs including the go-ahead run in the 3rd... J.T. Arruda went 0-for-3 but drove in the game-tying run with a sacrifice fly in the 3rd... Matt Cronin threw a scoreless 9th inning to earn his first save with the Sens in his career... With the win the Senators have won four games in a row and have secured their first series win in a six-game series since June 11-16th against Bowie.

ON THE DOCKET

The Senators and Richmond Flying Squirrels play the final game of their six-game series Sunday at 1:00 p.m. at FNB Field. The game can be heard on ESPN 1400am, 96.5 FM & 95.3 FM beginning at 12:45 p.m.

