Curve Outlast Baysox in Extra-Inning Win

August 17, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

CURVE, Pa. - For the second time in their week-long series with Bowie, the Curve earned a walk-off victory over the Baysox, 7-6, on Saturday night in front of 6,425 fans at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

The Curve secured the win when Tres Gonzalez stepped up to begin the bottom of the 11th inning. Laying down a perfect bunt to the third base side of the mound, Altoona's Sammy Siani flew around third base and scored when Bowie's Samuel Basallo committed a throwing error on the game's final play. Siani scored four runs and picked up three of the team's six hits in the victory.

Altoona and Bowie played to a 5-5 tie after six innings before each team's bullpen held their opponent scoreless into extras. Jaden Woods carried Altoona's bullpen with three scoreless innings, earning four strikeouts.

Brenden Dixon accounted for the Curve's early offense with a three-run homer in the fourth inning.

On the mound, Dominic Perachi was touched for five runs in three innings as the starter. Brad Case tossed three scoreless innings to hold the Baysox off the board.

Altoona earned their sixth walk-off win of the season and improved to 9-4 in extra-inning games this season.

Altoona wrap up their six-game series with the Bowie Baysox, Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, on Sunday night at 6:00 p.m. RHP Po-Yu Chen is slated to start for the Curve and RHP Alex Pham will go for the Baysox.

