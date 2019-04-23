Playoff Run Comes to End as Wings Fall in Game 6

Cincinnati, OH. - A first period power play goal ended up being the game-winning goal as the K-Wings saw their season end with a 4-0 defeat at the hands of the Cincinnati Cyclones on Tuesday night. Cincinnati topped the K-Wings 4-2 in the best-of-seven series to advance to the second round of the playoffs.

The Cyclone power play got the scoring started just 1:15 into regulation as Jesse Schultz scored his third goal of the post-season. Schultz stepped into the offensive zone and snapped a shot just under the crossbar, giving the Cyclones a 1-0 lead.

In the second period the Cyclones got a pair of goals from captain Justin Vaive to push the lead to 3-0. Vaive's first goal came just 3:11 into the period as the forward lifted a backhand towards the net that deflected off a body and past Jake Hildebrand to give Cincinnati a 2-0 lead. Five minutes later the Cyclones added to the lead again. Spencer Dorowicz found Vaive wide open on the back door after being denied by Hildebrand himself. Vaive tapped the puck past Hildebrand, giving the Cyclones the 3-0 lead.

Cincinnati would add an empty net goal late in regulation to cap off the scoring as Brady Vail pushed the Cyclone lead to 4-0. Kalamazoo ended the night putting 30 shots on Michael Houser but wasn't able to sneak one past the Cyclone netminder, as he recorded the 30 save shutout. Jake Hildebrand finished the night stopping 17 of 20 shots while suffering the loss. Kalamazoo finished the night scoreless on two power play chances, while the Cyclones scored one goal on three chances.

