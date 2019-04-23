Monarchs Announce Schedule for North Division Finals
April 23, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Manchester Monarchs News Release
MANCHESTER, N.H. - The Manchester Monarchs, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Los Angeles Kings, have announced the schedule for the North Division Finals of the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs. The Monarchs will face the Newfoundland Growlers in the first round, beginning on April 26.
The seven-game series will be played in a 2-3-2 format, with the first two games to be held at the Mile One Centre in St. John's, Newfoundland on Friday, April 26 (5:30 p.m. ET) and Saturday, April 27 (5:30 p.m. ET). The series will then shift to SNHU Arena in Manchester, N.H. for two games, before Game 5 (if necessary) of the series will be played at the Rinks At Exeter due to a scheduling issue at SNHU Arena. Game 6 and Game 7 would be played in St. John's for the final two games, if necessary.
The complete schedule for the North Division Finals can be found below:
Game 1: Friday, April 26 at 7:00pm NST - 5:30pm ET @ Mile One Centre
Game 2: Saturday, April 27 at 7:00pm NST - 5:30pm ET @ Mile One Centre
Game 3: Tuesday, April 30 at 7:00pm @ SNHU Arena
Game 4: Wednesday, May 1 at 7:00pm @ SNHU Arena
Game 5: Friday, May 3 at 7:00pm @ Rinks At Exeter - If Necessary
Game 6: Monday, May 6 at 7:00pm NST - 5:30pm ET @ Mile One Centre - If Necessary
Game 7: Tuesday, May 7 at 7:00pm NST - 5:30pm ET @ Mile One Centre - If Necessary
Tickets to see your Monarchs in the second round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs can be purchased by contacting the Monarchs front office at 603-626-7825. Buy a ticket for a game at SNHU Arena on Tuesday or Wednesday and attend the game at the Rinks At Exeter Friday for free. Tickets for the game in Exeter, N.H. will be $5 at the door.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 23, 2019
- Cyclones Advance to Second Round Following Shutout Win - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Mavericks Head to Game Seven After 4-2 Loss in Game Six at Tulsa - Kansas City Mavericks
- Oilers Beat Mavs to Force Deciding Game 7 Wednesday - Tulsa Oilers
- Playoff Run Comes to End as Wings Fall in Game 6 - Kalamazoo Wings
- Round Two Schedule Announced, Growlers Face-Off against Monarchs - Newfoundland Growlers
- Monarchs Announce Schedule for North Division Finals - Manchester Monarchs
- Growlers Tame the Beast, Advance to Second Round - Newfoundland Growlers
- ECHL Transactions - April 23 - ECHL
- Cyclones Game Preview: Kelly Cup Playoffs- Round 1, Game 6 vs. Kalamazoo - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Cherniwchan Signs PTO with Hershey Bears - South Carolina Stingrays
- Everblades to Face Orlando in South Division Finals - Florida Everblades
- Solar Bears to Face Everblades in South Division Finals - Orlando Solar Bears
- Game Day: K-Wings Aim to Even Series, Force Game 7 in Cincy - Kalamazoo Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.