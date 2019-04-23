Monarchs Announce Schedule for North Division Finals

April 23, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Manchester Monarchs News Release





MANCHESTER, N.H. - The Manchester Monarchs, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Los Angeles Kings, have announced the schedule for the North Division Finals of the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs. The Monarchs will face the Newfoundland Growlers in the first round, beginning on April 26.

The seven-game series will be played in a 2-3-2 format, with the first two games to be held at the Mile One Centre in St. John's, Newfoundland on Friday, April 26 (5:30 p.m. ET) and Saturday, April 27 (5:30 p.m. ET). The series will then shift to SNHU Arena in Manchester, N.H. for two games, before Game 5 (if necessary) of the series will be played at the Rinks At Exeter due to a scheduling issue at SNHU Arena. Game 6 and Game 7 would be played in St. John's for the final two games, if necessary.

The complete schedule for the North Division Finals can be found below:

Game 1: Friday, April 26 at 7:00pm NST - 5:30pm ET @ Mile One Centre

Game 2: Saturday, April 27 at 7:00pm NST - 5:30pm ET @ Mile One Centre

Game 3: Tuesday, April 30 at 7:00pm @ SNHU Arena

Game 4: Wednesday, May 1 at 7:00pm @ SNHU Arena

Game 5: Friday, May 3 at 7:00pm @ Rinks At Exeter - If Necessary

Game 6: Monday, May 6 at 7:00pm NST - 5:30pm ET @ Mile One Centre - If Necessary

Game 7: Tuesday, May 7 at 7:00pm NST - 5:30pm ET @ Mile One Centre - If Necessary

Tickets to see your Monarchs in the second round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs can be purchased by contacting the Monarchs front office at 603-626-7825. Buy a ticket for a game at SNHU Arena on Tuesday or Wednesday and attend the game at the Rinks At Exeter Friday for free. Tickets for the game in Exeter, N.H. will be $5 at the door.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 23, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.