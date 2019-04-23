ECHL Transactions - April 23

Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, April 23, 2019:

Brampton:

Add Brandon Marino, F activated from reserve

Delete Jake Ringuette, D placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add A.J. Jenks, F activated from reserve

Delete Jordan Topping, F placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Charlie Sampair, F activated from reserve

Delete Ian Keserich, G placed on reserve

