ECHL Transactions - April 23
April 23, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, April 23, 2019:
Brampton:
Add Brandon Marino, F activated from reserve
Delete Jake Ringuette, D placed on reserve
Toledo:
Add A.J. Jenks, F activated from reserve
Delete Jordan Topping, F placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Charlie Sampair, F activated from reserve
Delete Ian Keserich, G placed on reserve
Check out the ECHL Statistics
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 23, 2019
- ECHL Transactions - April 23 - ECHL
- Cyclones Game Preview: Kelly Cup Playoffs- Round 1, Game 6 vs. Kalamazoo - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Cherniwchan Signs PTO with Hershey Bears - South Carolina Stingrays
- Everblades to Face Orlando in South Division Finals - Florida Everblades
- Solar Bears to Face Everblades in South Division Finals - Orlando Solar Bears
- Game Day: K-Wings Aim to Even Series, Force Game 7 in Cincy - Kalamazoo Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.