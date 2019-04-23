Round Two Schedule Announced, Growlers Face-Off against Monarchs

April 23, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release





ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Growlers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs have announced their schedule for Round 2 of the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs, presented by SmileDirectClub, to begin on Friday, April 26 at Mile One Centre.

The Growlers will take on the Manchester Monarchs in Round 2 as the Monarchs eliminated the Adirondack Thunder, their round 1 opponent. The Growlers and Monarchs will play a best of seven series in a 2-3-2 format, beginning with Games 1 and 2 at Mile One Centre on Friday, April 26 and Saturday, April 27, with both games dropping the puck at 7:00 p.m. The series will then shift to SNHU Arena in Manchester for Games 3 and 4 on April 30th and May 1st. Game 5, if necessary, will be played in Manchester on May 3, but at a yet to be announced neutral site as the SNHU Arena is unavailable.

Newfoundland would then return home for Games 6 and 7, only played if necessary, for the completion of the series. Game 6 is scheduled for Monday, May 6 at 7:00 p.m. while a possible Game 7 would happen at Mile One Centre on Tuesday, May 7.

The full Round two schedule is below -

#1 Newfoundland Growlers vs. #3 Manchester Monarchs

Game 1 - Friday 4/26 @ Newfoundland - 7 PM NST

Game 2 - Saturday 4/27 @ Newfoundland - 7 PM NST

Game 3 - Tuesday 4/30 @ Manchester - 7 PM ET

Game 4 - Wednesday 5/1 @ Manchester - 7 PM ET

Game 5 - Friday 5/3 @ Manchester(to be played at an alternate site) - 7 PM ET

Game 6 - Monday 5/6 @ Newfoundland - 7 PM NST

Game 7 - Tuesday 5/7 @ Newfoundland - 7 PM NST

Round two playoff tickets are now available in person at the Mile One Centre Box Office, by phone at 576-7657 or online at mileonecentre.com. Unique group rates can be obtained when you purchase 10+ tickets, for more information contact jack@nlgrowlers.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 23, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.