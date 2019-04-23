Oilers Beat Mavs to Force Deciding Game 7 Wednesday

April 23, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release





TULSA, OK - It's only fitting that Tulsa and Kansas City will need a seventh game to decide their Mountain Division Semifinal series with another close game Tuesday at the BOK Center. The Oilers (3-3-0) defeated the Mavericks (3-2-1), 4-2 in Game 6 to even the series at three games apiece.

The first ten minutes of the opening period went by without a goal, but Kansas City's Corey Durocher buried a rebound on his backhand to put the Mavericks in front with 7:54 left in the period. Then on a delayed penalty, Oilers captain Adam Pleskach fired a shot through the legs of Mason McDonald from the top of the left circle. Tulsa went ahead with 2:47 left in the frame when Alex Dostie fooled McDonald on a 2-on-1 rush and tucked in a shot from his forehand, as the Oilers led 2-1 after one.

The Mavericks tied the score early in the second period when Durocher scored on a breakaway 70 seconds into the stanza. Tulsa went back in front when Steven Kaunisto backhanded a rebound into the net on an Oilers power play. Then after killing off a late second period penalty, Tulsa added to its lead when Alex Dostie fired home his second goal from high in the slot to make it 4-2.

The Oilers fended off Kansas City in a scoreless third period to win 4-2, behind 23 saves from Devin Williams, including six in the final frame.

The Oilers and Mavericks now face-off in a winner-take-all Game 7 Wednesday at 7:05pm at the BOK Center. If Tulsa wins, the Oilers would host the Idaho Steelheads in the Mountain Division Finals, starting with Game 1 Friday at 7:05pm at the BOK Center. Catch all the action on the Sports Animal Radio Network, www.tulsaoilers.com or ECHL.TV, with pregame coverage starting at 6:45pm.

--

Call 918-632-7825 or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information on playoff ticket packages for the Mountain Division Finals.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram , or "Like" us on Facebook for more information about the Tulsa Oilers. 2019-20 season tickets are on sale now by calling the Oilers front office at 918-632-7825. Visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 23, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.