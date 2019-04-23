Oilers Beat Mavs to Force Deciding Game 7 Wednesday
April 23, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, OK - It's only fitting that Tulsa and Kansas City will need a seventh game to decide their Mountain Division Semifinal series with another close game Tuesday at the BOK Center. The Oilers (3-3-0) defeated the Mavericks (3-2-1), 4-2 in Game 6 to even the series at three games apiece.
The first ten minutes of the opening period went by without a goal, but Kansas City's Corey Durocher buried a rebound on his backhand to put the Mavericks in front with 7:54 left in the period. Then on a delayed penalty, Oilers captain Adam Pleskach fired a shot through the legs of Mason McDonald from the top of the left circle. Tulsa went ahead with 2:47 left in the frame when Alex Dostie fooled McDonald on a 2-on-1 rush and tucked in a shot from his forehand, as the Oilers led 2-1 after one.
The Mavericks tied the score early in the second period when Durocher scored on a breakaway 70 seconds into the stanza. Tulsa went back in front when Steven Kaunisto backhanded a rebound into the net on an Oilers power play. Then after killing off a late second period penalty, Tulsa added to its lead when Alex Dostie fired home his second goal from high in the slot to make it 4-2.
The Oilers fended off Kansas City in a scoreless third period to win 4-2, behind 23 saves from Devin Williams, including six in the final frame.
The Oilers and Mavericks now face-off in a winner-take-all Game 7 Wednesday at 7:05pm at the BOK Center. If Tulsa wins, the Oilers would host the Idaho Steelheads in the Mountain Division Finals, starting with Game 1 Friday at 7:05pm at the BOK Center. Catch all the action on the Sports Animal Radio Network, www.tulsaoilers.com or ECHL.TV, with pregame coverage starting at 6:45pm.
