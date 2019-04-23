Solar Bears to Face Everblades in South Division Finals

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have advanced to the second round of the 2019 Playoffs, presented by XYMOPrint and will play the Florida Everblades in the best-of-seven South Division Finals. Orlando will host Games 3, 4 and 5 (if necessary) of the second round at Amway Center.

Tickets for all three Solar Bears home games are NOW ON SALE, with the South Division Finals schedule as follows:

Game 1 - Friday, April 26 at 7:30 p.m. - Hertz Arena

Game 2 - Saturday, April 27 at 7 p.m. - Hertz Arena

Game 3 - Tuesday, April 30 at 7 p.m. - Amway Center

Game 4 - Thursday, May 2 at 7 p.m. - Amway Center

Game 5* - Friday, May 3 at 7 p.m. - Amway Center

Game 6* - Monday, May 6 at 7:30 p.m. - Hertz Arena

Game 7* - Tuesday, May 7 at 7:30 p.m. - Hertz Arena

*if necessary

Tickets for the second round can also be purchased at ticketmaster.com or the Amway Center box office.

Fans who purchased tickets for Games 6 & 7 of the first round are advised to contact the Solar Bears front office by phone at (407) 951-8200 for refund options. Full Season Ticket Members will have the first two home games to be played in the second round loaded into their accounts once game dates have been confirmed. Half Season Ticket Members who purchased a "Pay-As-We-Play" plan will also have the first two home games for the second round loaded into their account.

Playoff Perks from FAIRWINDS:

FAIRWINDS Credit Union members can score a pair of free tickets to each Solar Bears home playoff game during the second round. The first 100 FAIRWINDS members who show their FAIRWINDS debit/credit card and photo ID at the Amway Center box office will receive a free pair of tickets to that day's game. Once all 100 pairs are claimed, FAIRWINDS members can still take advantage of a buy-one-get-one offer. Visit fairwinds.org/solarbears for additional details.

2019-20 Season Ticket Memberships on Sale Now:

Upgrade to Solar Status and become a Season Ticket Member today. Season ticket memberships for the 2019-20 season are now on sale and start as little as $270.

