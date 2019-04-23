Cherniwchan Signs PTO with Hershey Bears

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Hershey Bears, the American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the South Carolina Stingrays, announced the signing of forward Andrew Cherniwchan to a professional tryout contract (PTO) Monday. Cherniwchan, who led South Carolina in scoring during the 2018-19 regular season with 67 points on 29 goals and 38 assists, has played 173 games in the AHL as well as 16 playoff contests during his seven-year professional career.

The 30-year-old recently became the first Stingrays player to appear in all 72 of the team's regular season games since defenseman Dustin Stevenson in 2011-12. Cherniwchan's point total (67) was eighth-most in the ECHL this season, while his goal total (29) ranked 12th. His excellent play earned him an appearance in the 2019 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic where his play on the Eastern Conference roster helped earn the team earn the title in the event.

In 216 career ECHL games, all of which have been played for South Carolina during parts of seven seasons, Cherniwchan has scored 170 points on 76 goals and 94 assists which is 15th most in Stingrays history. His goal total is also ninth in franchise history.

A year ago, Cherniwchan had a hot start to the 2017-18 campaign with the Rays and led the team with 10 goals through his first 25 contests before signing a deal with the AHL's Utica Comets. He finished the season with the Comets, scoring 10 points (eight goals, two assists) in 39 games before suiting up for one postseason contest in the team's first-round series against the eventual Calder Cup Champion Toronto Marlies. Cherniwchan's AHL career has also included stints with the Providence Bruins and Springfield Falcons.

Before turning pro, the Hinton, Alberta native played collegiately for Northern Michigan University in the Central Collegiate Hockey Association (CCHA) for four seasons from 2008-2012. During 146 games he amassed 84 points (35 goals, 49 assists). He helped lead the Wildcats to an NCAA Tournament appearance in 2010 and also served as an alternate captain during his senior season.

