Growlers Tame the Beast, Advance to Second Round

April 23, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release





The Newfoundland Growlers required extra time, but Sam Jardine ended it just 23 seconds in, scoring on the first shot of overtime to punch the Newfoundland Growlers' ticket to round two with a 3-2 win over the Brampton Beast Tuesday night at Mile One Centre.

Scott Pooley opened the scoring with 8:17 remaining in the first period, finishing off a tic-tac-toe passing play with Giorgio Estephan and Derian Plouffe that beat a diving Etienne Marcoux for a 1-0 Growlers lead.

The lead didn't last long however as David Vallorani tied the game just 1:22 later roofing a shorthanded shot over the glove of Michael Garteig for a 1-1 score.

The 1-1 score held up until the final minute of the second period, when Daniel Ciampini capitalized on a 5-on-3 powerplay with 54 seconds left, pulling Brampton ahead 2-1 to give the visitors their first lead of the game.

Scott Pooley lifted the roof off Mile One Centre with 6:20 remaining in the third period, re-directing a Josh Kestner pass behind Marcoux on the powerplay for his second of the game to tie the game at 2-2.

Pooley's tally stood as the only goal in the third period, sending the game to sudden death 5-on-5 overtime for the third time this series. A scary hit on Hudson Elynuik with five seconds to play in regulation sent the Growlers on a five-minute powerplay which carried into overtime.

Sam Jardine played the role of hero just 23 seconds into the extra frame with assists from Zach O'Brien and Brady Ferguson for a 3-2 final score.

Quick Hits

Semyon Der-Arguchintsev left the game in the first period and did not return

Giorgio Estephan recorded a point in five-of-six games in round one

The three stars were 3 - D. Plouffe (NFL), 2 - S. Jardine (NFL) and 1 - S. Pooley (NFL)

What's Next?

The Newfoundland Growlers begin round two Friday night against the Manchester Monarchs on home ice. Puck drop is 7 p.m. Tickets are available at mileonecentre.com.

